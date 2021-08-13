East Fayetteville, Goshen residents asked to reduce water usage

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city is asking residents on the far east side of town and Goshen to conserve water.

The request applies to residential and commercial customers on and near South Habberton Road, according to a city news release. Some residents are experiencing reduced water pressure because of high demand and usage in the morning.

The city is asking for residents to adjust water usage to between 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Parts of the water system in east Fayetteville and Goshen are being pushed to their limit because of hot summer temperatures and heavy demand for irrigation, the release said.

"Heavy summer water demand and rapid growth in east Fayetteville have contributed to this condition," the release said. "City officials believe adjusting morning irrigation schedules to night time will allow the water system to recover before the morning rush."

The water is safe to consume and use. Officials are asking for water conservation during high-demand hours to help customers with low water pressure.

To report a water leak, call (479) 575-8386 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays or (479) 587-3555 after-hours.