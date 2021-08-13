FYI: Fort Smith International Film Festival this weekend

Today

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour -- 3 in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"American Mariachi" -- 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, through Aug. 29, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. $10-$54. theatre2.org.

Saturday

Ruff Ruff Read -- With Poe, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Free Comic Book Day -- 1- a.m.- 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Crystal Bridges at 10," 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Beyond Names & Dates -- Filling in the Stories of Our Female Ancestors, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

"Indians, Outlaws, Marshals and the Hangin' Judge" -- Part of the Fort Smith International Film Festival, 4:30 p.m., 5 Star Productions. $10-$30. 806-939-3049 or fortsmithfilm.com.

"Cate Brothers: Arkansas Rock and Soul Royalty" -- Part of the Fort Smith International Film Festival, 8:20 p.m., 906 Cigar Lounge. $10-$30. 806-939-3049 or fortsmithfilm.com.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com