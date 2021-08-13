Gentry School Board approves resignations, hires

GENTRY -- The Gentry School Board approved staff changes to get ready for the start of the new school year Aug. 2 during a special meeting.

Wendy Jackson was hired for an additional three hours as a bus driver; Jo Young was transferred into a night custodial supervisor position.

Teachers whose resignations were approved include Chelsea Sarratt, fifth grade; Shannon Holland, third grade; Kelcie Madding, fourth grade; Courtney Krueger, third grade; and Tina Hockenberry, gifted and talented at the primary and intermediate schools.

Involuntary transfers include Rachelle Pollard to gifted and talented at the primary and intermediate schools.

Teachers hired include Regan Orgeron, third grade; Heather Napier, fourth grade; Christian Schioldager, fifth grade; Kylla Smith, fifth grade; Brandi Minter, fourth grade; Lauren Sands, kindergarten; and Blake Vetetoe, middle and high school band director.

Angie Dennis resigned from her athletic director post. Brent Hester was hired as interim athletic director, and Heather Fox as the Gentry Intermediate School FACE coordinator.

In addition, the board read on its second reading a Chromebook Protection Plan.