Homemakers donate cash to church

The New Horizons Extension Homemakers Club presented a love offering to St. Andrew Missionary Baptist Church in appreciation for the use of their meeting room. The club met Monday at the church, according to a news release.

After the regular business meeting, the members celebrated Picnic Month with boxes of chicken and drinks as refreshments.

The club's president is Sabrina Self Gwin. New Horizons meets at 5:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at St. Andrew Missionary Baptist Church.

People interested in joining New Horizons or for details, may call the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service at (870) 534-1033.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its extension programs to all eligible persons without discrimination.