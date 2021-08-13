Happy birthday (Aug. 13): A spiritual growth spurt will blossom in the realm of creativity and wisdom. You could measure this by the shift in your perspective. Big goals get suddenly more achievable. You'll knock out five projects and then find yourself in a position to show others how to net similar results.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be judicious with your generosity. Give more than expected but not so much that your recipient feels unworthy, uncomfortable or overly indebted.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You're brave. Love yourself for it. Many wouldn't even attempt what you've devoted so much life to. Give yourself credit, and let the confidence spill over to other areas of life.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Is it possible to be extremely moderate? As any jumbo shrimp lover can attest, just because it's an oxymoron doesn't make it a bad idea. Good fortune follows your embrace of life's contradictions.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Gatherings highlight different personality facets. Grouped around a table, you'll learn new things about people you thought you already knew everything about.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Are you making choices or being manipulated into decisions that don't benefit you? Follow through with a conscious though slightly absurd choice to assert your free will.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your eyes are bright, and you're looking out for yourself and everyone around you as you strive to bring the higher energies of grace, courtesy, attentiveness and wit to this scene.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Your politeness knows no bounds, which is why it takes you a minute to realize you're bored with a situation. Don't worry. The slightest shift will produce a radical difference and bring back the excitement.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Your emotional IQ is soaring high. Emotions enter the realm, and you respond. It doesn't matter to you who they belong to; you'll savor the positive ones and mitigate the negative.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Before you jump into the next thing, you'll spend some time contemplating your options. You'll think about what the people around you need and how you might fulfill it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Because you aim to exceed expectations, you'll make sure not to set them so high that you'd be challenged to fulfill them. In fact, the best-case scenario is a situation in which you have no expectation at all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Not everyone is happy when you act on your own behalf. Some will think your move is an affront to their wishes and preferences. Don't agree to this logic. You can be for yourself without being against them.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take a relationship out of context and it will change entirely. This can be accomplished by moving things to a different environment, tackling a unique task together or introducing unusual motivations.

FATES AND FRIDAY THE 13TH

A loving Libran lunar trine of good fortune involving Jupiter in the agape realm of Aquarius flies in the face of myth and legend this Friday the 13th. Optimism prevails. Love conquers all. And once the transformational Scorpio vibes take hold of the moon, superstition will turn into super-action. Don’t wait to see what happens; make it happen.

WEEKEND LOVE FORECAST

ARIES: There’s a reason it’s called a “perfect” stranger. New people are a blank slate — as perfect as you choose to see them.

TAURUS: Charismatic characters have a way of influencing you to break or reconsider your own rules.

GEMINI: Your supporters have more faith in you than you have in yourself — fine for now, but work on remedying the imbalance.

CANCER: There is no need to scheme or manipulate because you can get what you want by just asking.

LEO: Don't lose your ambitions. Refresh your dreams. Fantasize anew.

VIRGO: Outlets of self-expression amp up your attractiveness.

LIBRA: Your hesitation to commit comes from a place of honor. Once you give your word, you keep it.

SCORPIO: You're not dressing for them; you're doing it for you. Your confidence is madly attractive.

SAGITTARIUS: Compassion is offered, but each must open their own eyes to the light.

CAPRICORN: A sense of duty and of pleasure will be activated simultaneously.

AQUARIUS: Make a spectacle, and then bask in the attention.

PISCES: Mostly, it's about timing. When conditions are right, things fall into place.

COUPLE OF THE WEEKEND

There’s a poetic, romantic sheen to the events of the next 48 hours for Leo and Scorpio couples as the Leo sun reflects from the Scorpio moon. The cat and the scorpion come together in mutual appreciation, creating a charisma vortex for the world to buzz around. Meanwhile, they’ve fitted one another with augmented-reality glasses, adding dimension to every step of this shared journey.