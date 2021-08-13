Inaugural film festival in Fort Smith kicks off

FORT SMITH -- The city's first film festival is scheduled to kick off today, carrying with it a host of films from all over the world.

Starting this evening and running through Saturday, the inaugural Fort Smith International Film Festival will show more than 130 shorts, music videos, documentaries and features from 33 countries. Its purpose is to draw film culture to the area "through transformative cinematic experiences and educational film opportunities," according to the website.

The festival started as a "wild idea" from executive director Brandon Goldsmith, according to Jennifer Burchett, film festival marketing director and treasurer. The two began organizing the festival in mid-2020 after Goldsmith formed the River Valley Film Society to highlight filmmakers in the area, he said.

"We've got a lot of visionaries, smart people, and they can latch onto an idea and make these things come to life, and that's kind of what happened with the film festival," Mayor George McGill said.

The festival drew 396 submissions from filmmakers in 43 countries. It's also drawn 11 sponsors who have given the festival a budget of more than $30,000, Goldsmith said.

The festival is giving away more than $15,000 in prizes and scholarships, including more than $7,000 for high school students.

The festival's opening reception is 5-11 p.m. today at The Majestic. It will show films all day Saturday at 5 Star Productions and the Bakery District and The Majestic and that afternoon and evening at 906 Cigar Lounge, according to the schedule.

Because of covid-19, the film festival has dropped its capacity to fewer than 500. It also will provide masks for the filmmakers and will have socially-distanced seating, Goldsmith said.

Organizers have increased VIP passes from 50 because they sold out four days before the show, Goldsmith said. VIP tickets are $30; general admission tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

The films will fall into the categories of narrative feature, people of color, indigenous peoples, student film, documentary, short film, music video and animation. The panel of judges will include members of the Cisterna Film Festival held in Italy.

Conversely, the film festival provides attendees the chance to experience Fort Smith, said Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Timothy Jacobsen. McGill said he hopes they'll experience the city's murals, nightlife and river trails.

"It's not something that you can calculate in terms of economy or anything like that, and that's the beautiful thing that the film festival will bring, is the growing of that in people," Goldsmith said.