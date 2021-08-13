Indonesian army ends virginity tests

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Human-rights groups welcomed Indonesia’s decision to stop abusive “virginity tests” on female army recruits seven years after the World Health Organization declared they had no scientific validity.

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Andika Perkasa said the army will no longer subject women to invasive tests in which the inspectors used their fingers to assess whether the hymen was intact.

He said applicants should be assessed only on their ability to take part in physical training and that the military would emphasize whether they have color blindness and the condition of their spines and hearts.

He said the army’s hospital directors and medical officers have been informed of the new procedures since May.

WHO in its 2014 clinical guidelines for health care of sexually abused women said the so-called virginity test lacks any scientific basis.

Human Rights Watch previously found that applicants who were deemed to have “failed” the test were not necessarily penalized but all of those subjected to it said it was painful, embarrassing and traumatic.

It said the Indonesian military and police imposed the tests for decades and sometimes tested the fiancees of military officers. Indonesian police ended the practice in 2018.