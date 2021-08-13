Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District to require masks indoors and on buses

The Jacksonville/North Pulaski School Board voted Thursday night to require masks for all students, employees and visitors in buildings and school buses.

The board joins others in Pulaski County and around the state to implement a mask requirement in the days after an order Aug. 6 from a Pulaski County circuit judge that temporarily blocks the state's anti-masking law, known as Act 1002 of 2021.

All three school districts in Pulaski County north of the Arkansas River have mask mandates: Jacksonville/ North Pulaski, Pulaski County Special and North Little Rock. The Little Rock School District, eStem Public Charter Schools Inc. system and LISA Academy charter school system are also implementing various forms of a mask mandate.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all people in schools wear masks.

