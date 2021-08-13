Learn from each other

In his opinion piece, "Overcoming barriers to opportunity," David Brooks wrote many things that resonated with me. Among them is his response to the question, "How racist is this land?" Mr. Brooks said, "The most important is by having honest conversations with the people directly affected."

In 1976, I heard the following remarks in a commencement address: "As you move out from this place to work or study, it is important that each of you incorporate into your worldview a changing, growing sense of justice--a sense of justice whose foundation is the awareness of the great diversity and pluralistic nature of our society. A sense of justice that grows as you become increasingly aware of pains and prejudices, discrimination and injustice, and your own position in the society. Each of us must come to realize our own lack of understanding of the problems that exist."

For the well-being of our state and country, I hope that we all follow David Brooks' advice, and listen to and learn from each other.

ARNOLD E. HOLTBERG

Hot Springs Village

Students' free speech

Bigelow High School is not very big as high schools go. But something has happened there with rather large implications for student free-speech rights.

Someone in administration ordered that a two-page spread in the already printed yearbook be removed. The offending pages display a timeline of national events during 2020 and early 2021. School officials cited "community backlash" as the reason for physically removing the pages after the first 15 books were distributed intact in late July.

Yearbook adviser Meghan Walton quit her job at the school over the censorship, which she says she neither authorized nor supports. Students created the censored yearbook content, which she does stand behind.

Those interested can judge for themselves whether the pages in question should have been in the yearbook or not. They're available online in several places, including the website of the Student Press Law Center.

"So, what's the big deal?" some might be asking. "Students don't have free-speech rights." Oh, but they do. The Arkansas Student Publication Act, a 1995 state law amended in 2019 to include school-sponsored media, makes it clear that students have the right to exercise their right of expression in school-sponsored publications. The act states, "Student publications policies shall recognize that truth, fairness, accuracy, and responsibility are essential to the practice of journalism" and goes on to list four things students are not allowed to publish: obscenity, libel or slander, invasion of privacy, and incitement to commit acts that are against the law or school rules or that disrupt the orderly operation of the school.

It's pretty clear to this observer that nothing in the Bigelow journalists' censored timeline violates the provisions of this statute. If these administrators are allowed to get away with this unwarranted censorship, the law guaranteeing Arkansas students their right of expression is seriously eroded. Now more than ever, Arkansas needs to support vigorous journalism education in its public schools. Ripping pages out of yearbooks is not the way to do it.

RANDY HAMM

Bella Vista

No reason for alarm

In defending his "no" vote on the infrastructure bill recently passed by the Senate, our illustrious senator quoted a term I haven't heard before: "climate alarmist." The bill contains some money for electric-car charging stations, so not sure what his concern is about that.

But maybe we all just need to take his word and chill out about the climate. After all, the towns burnt completely to the ground in California and Canada, the huge patches of garbage floating in the oceans, Siberia on fire, Greenland melting, and towns washed away in Germany must just be normal things in the GOP's mentality.

DAVE DINGLER

North Little Rock

It's not good policy

Trusting that actions of the Arkansas Legislature always equate to good public policy sometimes requires the suspension of disbelief. That's always been true to a degree. However, the frequency seems to have increased. The lawmakers' refusal last week to make changes to the state's ban on school mask mandates is just the latest example.

In making its choice, the Legislature decided to overlook numerous facts learned about covid-19 over the past 18 months, data about the accelerating spread of the virus among children age 18 and under and arguments that masking is an effective intervention not only as a control to prevent spread of covid-19 from infected persons, but also as protection to reduce wearers' exposure to infection. And it works best when everyone in a group is masked.

Instead, members chose to give more credit to the false notion that wearing masks affects the oxygen going to children's brains and "just causes a lot of trouble as far as being able to think," and to absurd doubts regarding the actual existence of the coronavirus. They then decided to punt on doing something to protect children, taking a courageous stand to do absolutely nothing and hope for the best.

Even the best of us might find it easy to gamble with other people's money for which we have no responsibility. But it takes a special someone that falls well outside the parameters of the best of us--someone characterized by a relaxed indifference to and a reckless disregard of others--who can easily gamble not just with the lives of others, but with the lives of other people's children.

Good public policy does not willfully put children at risk of serious illness, a potential hospital stay or possible death, however low those odds might be. It doesn't deny school districts the option to impose mask requirements in order to limit the spread of the covid-19 virus among students and their communities. Nor should it ever leave even the slightest impression that those kids who might fall victim to the covid virus because of the policy are acceptable losses.

PAUL CUNNINGHAM

Little Rock

In service to nation

I was behind a man at the pharmacy the other day when I overheard him requesting a covid vaccine. I tapped him on the shoulder and said, "Thank you for your service." He made my day.

LINDA NICHOLS

Fayetteville