LIVE! in NWA: Opal Agafia in Eureka; comedy at Bike Rack

The Summer Music Series in Basin Park continues at 5 p.m. today with a free concert by Opal Agafia. Agafia embodies the sounds of the Ozark Mountains: a little soul, a little roots, a little rock 'n' roll, a little old-timey swing -- and a lot of heart. 4 Spring St., Basin Spring Park, in Eureka Springs. eurekasprings.org; opalagafia.com.

ELSEWHERE

• Buddy Shute & The Motivators perform with the Jeff Horton Band at 8 p.m. today at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. in Bentonville. 268-1500; meteorguitargallery.com.

• B'ville Comedy hosts a stand-up comedy show at 8 p.m. today at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. 8th St. in Bentonville. bentonvillecomedy.com.

• Route 358 performs at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. gotahold.beer.

• Divas on Fire ($7) will perform a Tribute to Aretha at 6 p.m. today for Happy Hour; Camp Dial Up ($17) performs at 9 p.m. today; and Carson Attaway $20) performs with guest Kevin Powers at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• The Jakob's Ferry Stragglers will perform at 8 p.m. today; and Boom! Kinetic performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St., Railyard Park in Rogers. railyardlive.com. Free; tables/$25.

• Leah and the Cocktail Club will perform at 6 p.m. today; and Kirk Lanier performs at 6 p.m. Saturday at Sassafras Vineyard Winery, 6461 E. Guy Terry Road in Springdale. Free. 419-4999. sassafrasspringsvineyard.com.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn at jmurphy@nwadg.com.