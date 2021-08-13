Sections
LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWA: Opal Agafia in Eureka; comedy at Bike Rack

by Jocelyn Murphy | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Opal Agafia delivers a unique live experience driven by soulful vocals, her own songs and tasteful blends of rippin’ instrumentals, blending the best elements of soul, gospel, blues, jazz, country, swing and traditional mountain music. She performs as part of the Summer Series in Basin Park at 5 p.m. Aug. 13 in Eureka Springs. opalagafia.com. (Courtesy Photo)

The Summer Music Series in Basin Park continues at 5 p.m. today with a free concert by Opal Agafia. Agafia embodies the sounds of the Ozark Mountains: a little soul, a little roots, a little rock 'n' roll, a little old-timey swing -- and a lot of heart. 4 Spring St., Basin Spring Park, in Eureka Springs. eurekasprings.org; opalagafia.com.

ELSEWHERE

• Buddy Shute & The Motivators perform with the Jeff Horton Band at 8 p.m. today at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. in Bentonville. 268-1500; meteorguitargallery.com.

• B'ville Comedy hosts a stand-up comedy show at 8 p.m. today at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. 8th St. in Bentonville. bentonvillecomedy.com.

• Route 358 performs at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. gotahold.beer.

• Divas on Fire ($7) will perform a Tribute to Aretha at 6 p.m. today for Happy Hour; Camp Dial Up ($17) performs at 9 p.m. today; and Carson Attaway $20) performs with guest Kevin Powers at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• The Jakob's Ferry Stragglers will perform at 8 p.m. today; and Boom! Kinetic performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St., Railyard Park in Rogers. railyardlive.com. Free; tables/$25.

• Leah and the Cocktail Club will perform at 6 p.m. today; and Kirk Lanier performs at 6 p.m. Saturday at Sassafras Vineyard Winery, 6461 E. Guy Terry Road in Springdale. Free. 419-4999. sassafrasspringsvineyard.com.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn at jmurphy@nwadg.com.

