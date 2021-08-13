Man found dead west of White Hall in apparent shooting

Jefferson County sheriff's office deputies found a man dead with an apparent gunshot wound west of White Hall on Friday afternoon, according to a news release.

At about 12:17 p.m. Friday, sheriff's deputies were called to an area near Elkins and Minton roads, about 3 miles west of Interstate 530 and just south of U.S. 270, in reference to a shooting. They found the body of a man on the roadside, and he was later pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelly.

Authorities said they were not releasing the person's name "pending further investigation."

Using descriptions provided by witnesses, deputies found a vehicle and a person of interest at the Huddle House, 7335 Sheridan Road in White Hall, about 3 1/2 miles east of Elkins and Minton roads, according to the news release.

The body of the victim will be sent to the state Crime Laboratory. The investigation is active and ongoing, according to the Jefferson County sheriff's office.