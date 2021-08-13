Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values iPad Weather Story ideas Obits Archive Newsletters Puzzles
ADVERTISEMENT

Messi's debut on hold; French season marches on

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:14 a.m.
People line up outside the official PSG shop at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on Wednesday to buy a jersey bearing the name of Lionel Messi. The wait is on for Messi’s debut with his new French team, and he is expected to be present before kickoff of Saturday’s game against Strasbourg. (AP/Francois Mori)

PARIS -- Negotiations on Lionel Messi's contract with Paris Saint-Germain took just a few days. Expect a longer wait for his debut.

The 34-year-old Argentina star had just returned from vacation when Barcelona announced it couldn't afford to keep him, opening the door for PSG. Messi is now under contract for at least two seasons in the French capital.

Messi told a news conference on Wednesday that it's up to PSG Coach Mauricio Pochettino when he plays, but noted he's had "no real training sessions" for a month. He participated in training on Thursday.

"I hope it will be as soon as possible," he said at the news conference. "I can't give you a date. It will depend on the training and how it feels and when the coaches think I'm ready."

After spending his career at Barcelona, Messi said he's looking forward to "discovering new teams and new stadiums" in Ligue 1.

The wait is on. Meanwhile, the French league season enters its second round this weekend.

Messi's new team hosts Strasbourg on Saturday night at Parc des Princes stadium. Messi is expected to be presented to the 50,000 faithful before kickoff.

PSG striker Mauro Icardi, who could eventually lose playing time to countryman Messi, scored in the season-opening 2-1 win last Saturday over promoted Troyes. New defender Achraf Hakimi, who joined from Italian champion Inter Milan for $70.5 million, also scored.

Pochettino wasn't happy with his team's defending last week but Strasbourg doesn't figure to be a roadblock for a PSG team intent on reclaiming the French title this season.

Defending champion Lille on Saturday faces former coach Christophe Galtier, who stepped down days after raising the trophy to eventually take over at Nice. Both teams drew last week.

Elsewhere, Angers hosts Lyon on Sunday after blanking Strasbourg 2-0 last week. Lyon coach Peter Bosz is looking for his first win in charge following a tame 1-1 draw against Brest. The Dutchman was fired by Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen last March.

Marseille plays its home opener against Bordeaux on Sunday night after a 3-2 comeback victory last week at Montpellier. Marseille trailed 2-0 in the second half before the comeback, with playmaker Dimitri Payet netting the final two goals. American winger Konrad de la Fuente had set up Cengiz Under for the first.

A Parsi Saint-Germain supporter gestures by jerseys bearing the name of Lionel Messi in the official PSG shop, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 in Paris. Lionel Messi said he's &quot;in the right place&quot; to win another Champions League trophy and cited a reunion with Neymar as a key factor in his decision to sign with Paris Saint-Germain.(AP Photo/Francois Mori)
A Parsi Saint-Germain supporter gestures by jerseys bearing the name of Lionel Messi in the official PSG shop, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 in Paris. Lionel Messi said he's &quot;in the right place&quot; to win another Champions League trophy and cited a reunion with Neymar as a key factor in his decision to sign with Paris Saint-Germain.(AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Print Headline: Messi's debut on hold; French season marches on

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT