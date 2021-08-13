North Little Rock police arrest teen in June homicide, 'anticipate more arrests'

Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department said they have arrested a suspect in the June homicide of a Benton man.

Anthony Brown, 18, of North Little Rock faces a capital murder charge in the June 28 shooting death of 18-year-old Albert Reddick, police said.

Police responded to a shots-fired call at West 16th and Chandler streets, about 1 1/2 miles south-southwest of the Interstate 30/Interstate 40 interchange, at 1:29 a.m. June 28. Officers found Reddick suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

Brown was taken to the Pulaski County jail after his Thursday arrest by detectives.

Police said the detectives are continuing to investigate the homicide and that they "anticipate more arrests."