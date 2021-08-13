BASEBALL

Cubs release Arrieta

Jake Arrieta, who won a Cy Young Award and helped the Chicago Cubs capture a drought-busting World Series championship in his first stint with the club, was released Thursday after struggling in his second go-round. Arrieta was informed Wednesday after getting tagged for eight runs in a 10-0 loss to Milwaukee that he was being let go, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said. The 35-year-old right-hander was 5-11 with a 6.88 ERA in 20 starts. Arrieta agreed in February to a $6 million, one-year deal. His return to Chicago had a chance to be a feel-good story, but it ended on a rough note. He was 0-7 with a 9.92 ERA in his final 11 starts. The Cubs also placed catcher Willson Contreras on the 10-day injured list because of sprained right knee. They selected right-handed pitcher Ryan Meisinger from Class AAA Iowa, reinstated catcher catcher Austin Romine from the 60-day IL and designated left-hander Kyle Ryan for assignment.

Orioles' Davis retires

Slugger Chris Davis announced his retirement Thursday, ending a career in which he became one of baseball's most prodigious home run hitters before his production declined amid injury problems during his final seasons with the Baltimore Orioles. Davis, 35, was going to miss the entire 2021 season after surgery in May to repair the labrum in his left hip. Next year was the final season of Davis' $161 million, seven-year contract. Davis led the majors with 53 home runs in 2013 and 47 in 2015. He finishes his career with 295 in 13 seasons with the Orioles and Texas Rangers.

Hader back with Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers reinstated All-Star closer Josh Hader from the covid-19 reserve list on Thursday. Hader joined several Brewers on the covid-19 list on Aug. 2 after he tested positive. He has 22 saves in 23 chances. The Brewers also optioned left-hander Hoby Milner to Class AAA Nashville and transferred righty John Axford, out for the remainder of the season with an elbow injury, to the 60-day injured list.

GOLF

Local favorite leads in LPGA

Michele Thomson of Scotland shot a 7-under 65 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the LPGA Tour's Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open in Fife, Scotland. Thompson, the 33-year-old Ladies European Tour player from Aberdeen, rebounded from an opening bogey with an eagle on No. 2. She birdied seven of her final 11 holes at Dumbarnie Links. U.S. Women's Open champion champion Yuka Saso, Jasmine Suwannapura and Anne van Dam were second at 67. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) shot a 1-under 71 and Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) first a 1-over 73.

Three share Korn Ferry lead

Andrew Novak, Davis Riley and Kevin Lucas all turned in scores of 6-under 65 on Thursday to share the lead at the Korn Ferry Tour's Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha, Neb. Nicolas Echavarria (Arkansas Razorbacks) trails the leaders by two strokes after firing a 4-under 67. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) and Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) are at 3-over 74. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) shot a 6-over 77.

TENNIS

Tsitsipas advances

Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrated his 23rd birthday Thursday by beating Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the National Bank Open quarterfinals in Toronto. The crowd serenaded the No. 3 seed from Greece with a rendition of "Happy Birthday" as he was presented with a white sheet cake decked out with fresh fruit. Tsitsipas dominated his Russian opponent, saving both his break points and winning 74% of his service points. He will face sixth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway in the quarterfinals today. They met at the Madrid Open in May, with Ruud winning in straight sets in the round of 16. Ruud beat Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-4, 6-3.

BASKETBALL

Clippers re-sign Leonard

Kawhi Leonard is staying in Los Angeles after the Clippers re-signed their free-agent superstar on Thursday. Leonard averaged 26 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5 assists in his first two seasons with his hometown team. He suffered a partially torn right ACL during the playoffs and missed the Clippers' first Western Conference finals appearance. Leonard had surgery on his knee a month ago. His status for the upcoming season is unknown, and it's possible he could miss a good portion of it while rehabbing. Leonard declined his $36 million option last week, setting up his ability to sign a maximum contract worth 35% of the team's salary cap and allowing him to earn upwards of $3 million more for the 2021-22 season.

Nuggets add Jeff Green

The Denver Nuggets added experience, versatility and another three-point shooter by signing free agent forward Jeff Green to a two-year, $10 million contract on Thursday. The Nuggets are Green's 11th team in 14 NBA seasons. Green shot a career-best 41.2% from three-point range for the star-studded Brooklyn Nets last season when he averaged 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 68 games, including 38 starts. He averaged 27 minutes a game. Green, who is 6-8 and 235 pounds, has appeared in 967 career games (583 starts) for Oklahoma City, Boston, Memphis, Cleveland, Washington, Orlando, Utah, the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston and Brooklyn.

FOOTBALL

Jaguars trade linebacker

The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to trade linebacker Joe Schobert to the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday night because neither side had formally finalized the deal. Schobert confirmed the trade to ESPN, though, saying "great place to play behind that D-line." Compensation details were not immediately disclosed. The trade makes sense for both teams and puts Schobert back in the AFC North, where he spent the first four years of his NFL career with Cleveland. Jacksonville unloads Schobert's hefty contract and puts veteran Damien Wilson playing alongside Myles Jack in its new 3-4 scheme. The 27-year-old Schobert signed a five-year, $53.7 million contract that included $21.5 million guaranteed in March 2020. He was signed to play middle linebacker in a 4-3 defense and will count $7.3 million against Pittsburgh's salary cap in 2021. Schobert had 141 tackles, 3 interceptions and 2 1/2 sacks in his lone season in Jacksonville. The 28-year-old Wilson, who signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Jaguars in free agency, spent the last two seasons with Kansas City following a four-year stint in Dallas.