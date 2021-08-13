Pea Ridge planners OK 3 items in brief meeting

PEA RIDGE -- In a meeting that lasted less than 10 minutes, Planning Commission members approved three issues.

The large-scale development for a multi-family development for Pedigree Place was approved contingent on State health department approval.

A lot line adjustment was approved for Jason Ingalls for Pedigree Place in which five parcels were combined to create one parcel.

The final request was for a 10-foot setback for Steve and Teresa Ahart at 925 Washburn Drive. Ahart told planners he is constructing a shop building behind his house. City employee Mike Nida said there are no utilities in the area.