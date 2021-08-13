Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning Aug. 13

• ONE PINE BLUFF PRAYING TOGETHER services in August will be held with citizens and leaders of Pine Bluff praying for the growth and prosperity of the city. In-person services will be held at the following churches from 6-7 p.m. Sundays: Aug. 15 - New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1317 S. Texas St.; Aug. 22 - City of Love Outreach & Restoration, 1801 W. 17th Ave.; and Aug. 29 - St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St. Guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be observed.

• KINGS HIGHWAY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2312 Fluker St., will observe its 100th anniversary at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 22. The observance will be livestreamed on Facebook.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will present the 18th anniversary celebration of the pastor and wife, Apostle Patrick and Janice Lockett, at 4 p.m. Sept. 12. The guest speaker will be Bishop Jeff Davis of the Word Works Church of Chicago, Ill.

• LAKESIDE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 1500 S. Olive St., will host a free covid-19 vaccination and wellness clinic as well as a back-to-school bash and free pantry from 5-7 p.m. Sunday. The community is invited to attend. The Arkansas Minority Health Commission will present the clinic. The Pfizer shot will be available for those 12 and older. Free blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol screenings and colorectal testing kits will be offered. Appointments for the vaccine are not required but can be made by calling (501) 912-7402 or online at https://form.jotform.com/bluecares/Micasaclinic . Lakeside also invites the public to come out for free school supplies, food, games and informational booths, according to its Facebook page.

• SHEKINAH GLORY GLOBAL MINISTRIES CHURCH, 1800 W. 73rd Ave., will give away food and school supplies in a drive-thru event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The public is invited to participate. Organizers will give away food and 100 backpacks with supplies. For safety precautions, participants are asked to remain in their vehicles while driving through to pick up the items. Children must be present to receive backpacks, according to a news release.

• HOUSE OF BREAD DELIVERANCE CHURCH, 500 S. Main St., will open its food pantry Monday from 1-4:30 p.m. or until the 250 food boxes run out, according to a news release. The church isn't using the drive-thru system to hand out food. Masks are required to enter the church pantry and people must stand six feet apart while waiting in line. Everyone must bring proof of address (utility bills and driver's license.) Details: Saint Mary Harris, House of Bread apostle, (870) 872-2196.

• ST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen St., will hand out food boxes to those in need from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. State ID's are required to receive one box per family. The drive-thru event will be held in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks to receive the food, according to a news release.

