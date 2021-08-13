Pine Bluff man found shot to death in his home, police say

A 53-year-old man was found shot to death in his home on Friday, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

At about 1:30 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the scene of an unresponsive male in the residence at 3000 S. Cherry St., about a mile north-northeast of Jefferson Regional Medical Center. A postal worker had seen the man lying on the floor inside the residence.

When officers arrived, they found the man just inside the front door. He was pronounced dead at the scene from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The victim has been identified as Willie Morgan, who lived at the residence where he was found, police said. The 53-year-old appeared to have been killed several hours before he was discovered by the postal worker, according to a press release from the Police Department.

The body will be taken to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy. Police have declared the shooting a homicide, the 17th for Pine Bluff this year.





Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the detectives' office at (870) 730-2090 or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.