Rogers school district approves temporary mask requirement

ROGERS -- The School Board on Thursday approved a temporary requirement to wear masks indoors and on district transportation for staff and students in pre-K through 12th grade.

"Nobody likes to wear a mask, but it is our responsibility to do everything we can to keep our students safe and to keep our staff safe," said Marlin Berry superintendent.

The board voted 4-3 in favor of the policy at a special meeting.

Board members Rob Phillips, Paige Sultemeier and Mitch Lockhart voted against the measure.

Lockhart said he struggles with taking parents' right to choose away from them, while Sultemeier and Phillips commented they aren't convinced of the effectiveness of masks for mitigating the spread of the covid-19 virus.

A Pulaski County Circuit Court judge on Aug. 6 ruled a state law banning mask mandates for public institutions, including school districts, universities, cities and counties, was unconstitutional and issued a preliminary injunction against it, attorney David Matthews told the board. The law isn't in effect at the moment, prompting mask discussions throughout the region.

Eight people signed up to speak against wearing masks in schools at the meeting, while about 35 people spoke in support of the measure. Each person was limited to two minutes for addressing the board.

Roderick Simons III has a family member with an autoimmune disease and encouraged the board to vote in favor of wearing masks in schools.

"It hits home at that point," Simons said, noting families globally have been devastated due to losing loved ones to covid-19 during the pandemic. "This is beyond Rogers. It's beyond Arkansas. I encourage you to take a stand," he told the board.

T.J. Moss, a Heritage High School teacher with 25 years of experience, spoke against masks at the meeting, noting he understands his opinion is unpopular and may negatively impact his reputation.

"I refuse to compromise my values and my principles for the sake of being popular," Moss said.

Current discussions involve masks but are apt to eventually evolve into insisting on vaccinations against the covid-19 virus, he said.

"We're going to be back here in a year, maybe less," Moss said. "Where does it end?"

The comments were just a fraction of the thoughts on masks board members have received in recent days, said Nathan Gairhan, board president.

"We have heard you loud and clear," Gairhan said. "We certainly understand your concern for your kids."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidance recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools to mitigate the spread of the covid-19 virus, regardless of vaccination status, administrators said. The American Academy of Pediatrics likewise recommends all students older than 2 and all school staff should wear face masks at school, unless medical or developmental conditions prohibit use.

"We as a community have to understand the importance of public health," said Suzanne Spivey, board member.

Individuals exposed to a confirmed case of covid-19 won't need to quarantine if they have no symptoms and both the infected and the exposed person consistently and correctly wear a mask, said Charles Lee, assistant superintendent for general administration.

As such, wearing masks will help keep students in class and learning, Berry said.

"We fully understand masks aren't ideal," he said. "If that helps keep kids in schools, that's huge for us."

The board will reevaluate the policy every 30 days, Berry said.

"Things can change very quickly, and I hope that they do change very quickly," said Curtis Clements, board vice president.

Requiring masks for 30 days is doable for the district as a whole, said Amy Horn, board secretary.

"I don't want this to go on forever," Horn said. "Our community's in a crisis right now, and we need to do what we can to help."

A group of people, mostly anti-mask, wait outside of the building Thursday August 12, 2021 during a special meeting of the Rogers School Board. The meeting was called to discuss a mask requirement for students for the upcoming school year. Visit nwaonline.com/21000813Daily/ and nwadg.com/photo. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

Roderick Simons III speaks in favor of masks Thursday August 12, 2021 during a special meeting of the Rogers School Board. The meeting was called to discuss a mask requirement for students for the upcoming school year. Visit nwaonline.com/21000813Daily/ and nwadg.com/photo. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

Chris Johnson, physician, speaks in favor of masks in schools Thursday at a special meeting of the Rogers School Board. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Mary Jordan)