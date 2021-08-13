Rogers shelter participating in 'Empty the Shelters' event

ROGERS -- The city animal shelter is hosting an emergency Empty the Shelters event, sponsored by Bissell Pet Foundation, from Tuesday through Aug. 21.

The national adoption event will help adult and large dogs and adult cats find their forever homes through reduced adoption fees at 80 shelters in 27 states, according to a press release.

The foundation will sponsor reduced adoption fees for $25 or less for dogs weighing more than 40 pounds, adult cats over the age of six months and senior dogs over the age of seven. In Rogers, adoption fees will be $10, according to Peter Masonis, spokesman for the city.

Shelters across the country are reporting a 30% to 50% drop in adoptions this summer, but animal intakes are up 6% to 13% for cats and dogs, leading to kennel overcrowding and longer stays for pets, the release states.

Rogers's shelter is experiencing the same issues and is at capacity, Masonis said.

"Our nation's animal shelters are struggling in the face of overcrowding, which makes Bissell Pet Foundation's 'Empty the Shelters' events an even more critical tool to ensure our shelter partners can find loving families for the pets who so often get overlooked," said founder Cathy Bissell. "Shelters are being faced with tough decisions, such as euthanizing healthy, wonderful pets. We hope this event and the facilitated animal transports can provide some much-needed relief for shelters in dire need of support."

Due to covid-19, Rogers Animal Shelter is only taking appointments and doesn't allow walk-ins. To schedule a visit, call the shelter at (479) 621-1197.

Visit bisselpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters for more information about Empty the Shelters events.