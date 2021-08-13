Search underway for missing Bella Vista woman

BELLA VISTA -- Rescue crews are searching for a Bella Vista woman missing from Brookfield Assisted Living and Memory Care, according to a city press release.

Barbara Doyle, 74, wandered off on foot at 3 p.m. Thursday from the facility at 3 Highlands Crossing Drive, according to a release from the Bella Vista Police Department. She left after being admitted earlier that day, according to the release.

The department issued a Silver Alert concerning Doyle.

Doyle has possible dementia and has been known to wander from home in the past, staying near major roads, according to the release. Her husband is the only relative in the area, and lives in a nearby neighborhood. He told police Friday she hasn't returned home.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds and was last seen wearing black jeans and a grey T-shirt-like sweater with black glasses that can hang around her neck, according to the release.

Police are being assisted in the search by the Benton County's Sheriff's Office with their bloodhound and Benton County Search and Rescue, Bentonville Police Department, Gravette Police Department and McDonald County, Mo., Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information can contact police at (479) 855-3771.