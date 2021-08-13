Secchi Day Science Fair Goes Online While Sampling Done On Lake

The Secchi Disk is a 12-inch black and white plate attached to a rope or chain and lowered into a body of water until it is no longer visible. The depth at which the disk can no longer be seen is related to cloudiness or turbidity caused by particles floating in the water. Turbidity, from "suspended" particles in the water, yields shallower Secchi depth readings and indicates lower water quality. The water samples get tested in a lab for various parameters that help to indicate trends in water quality.
(NWA Democrat-Gazette File Photo/Flip Putthoff)
In August 2006, Beaver Water District created the Secchi Day event on Beaver Lake to recruit citizen scientists to help conduct Secchi dips and collect water samples at 35 locations around Beaver Lake at approximately the same time, says district spokeswoman Amy Wilson. "The lake's water quality matters because it is the source of drinking water for most of Northwest Arkansas. Water quality relates directly to the cost to 'treat' the water to make it potable or safe to drink. This sampling portion of the event is important because we are doing an examination of the 'health' of the lake on one day each year at the same time."
(NWA Democrat-Gazette File Photo/Flip Putthoff)
FAQ
Secchi Day
WHAT — An online science fair, during which participants can view and do over 70 “exhibits” brought to you by more than 20 Secchi Day Science Fair Partners and friends.
WHO — Hosted by Beaver Water District “because when you know more about the water that keeps you alive then you care about it more.”
WHEN — While the Secchi disk water quality sampling will take place Aug. 21, the science fair is ongoing.
WHERE — Online at www.bwdh2o.org/education-outreach/secchi-day/
COST — Free
INFO — 756-3651 or email awilson@bwdh2o.org