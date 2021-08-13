Secchi Day Science Fair Goes Online While Sampling Done On Lake

The Secchi Disk is a 12-inch black and white plate attached to a rope or chain and lowered into a body of water until it is no longer visible. The depth at which the disk can no longer be seen is related to cloudiness or turbidity caused by particles floating in the water. Turbidity, from "suspended" particles in the water, yields shallower Secchi depth readings and indicates lower water quality. The water samples get tested in a lab for various parameters that help to indicate trends in water quality.

In August 2006, Beaver Water District created the Secchi Day event on Beaver Lake to recruit citizen scientists to help conduct Secchi dips and collect water samples at 35 locations around Beaver Lake at approximately the same time, says district spokeswoman Amy Wilson. "The lake's water quality matters because it is the source of drinking water for most of Northwest Arkansas. Water quality relates directly to the cost to 'treat' the water to make it potable or safe to drink. This sampling portion of the event is important because we are doing an examination of the 'health' of the lake on one day each year at the same time."

STAFF PHOTO FLIP PUTTHOFF Russ Tonkinson of Rogers, a volunteer at the ninth annual Secchi Day on Beaver Lake, lowers a Secchi Disk into the water on on Saturday Aug. 16 2014 to measure water clarity in the Big Clifty arm of the reservoir. Teams of volunteers measured water clarity at 30 sites from the headwaters near Fayetteville to Beaver Dam near Eureka Springs, all at approximately the same time.