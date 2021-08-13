Sections
Secchi Day Science Fair Goes Online While Sampling Done On Lake

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
NWA Democrat-Gazette/FLIP PUTTHOFF 10 YEARS FOR SECCHI DAY A Secchi Disk is used to measure water clarity. When the disk sinks into the water, the depth is recorded when the disk can no longer be seen. The clarity of Beaver Lake ranges from a few feet at the headwaters to 15 feet or more near the dam. Doug Wagley lowers a Secchi Disk into the water to measure the clarity of Beaver Lake on Saturday August 15 2015 while Andrew Sharpley records data during the 10th annual Secchi Day. Teams of volunteers fanned out on all areas of the lake to measure the water's transparency with a Secchi Disk. Data is compiled at Prairie Creek park where volunteers eat a complimentary lunch, see educational exhibits and win door prizes. Data from 10 years of Secchi Day events helps water officials spot any trends or changes in the clarity of the reservoir, said Bob Morgan with the Beaver Water District, which provides drinking water to most of the region. Beaver Lake is the water source for Northwest Arkansas and beyond.

The Secchi Disk is a 12-inch black and white plate attached to a rope or chain and lowered into a body of water until it is no longer visible. The depth at which the disk can no longer be seen is related to cloudiness or turbidity caused by particles floating in the water. Turbidity, from "suspended" particles in the water, yields shallower Secchi depth readings and indicates lower water quality. The water samples get tested in a lab for various parameters that help to indicate trends in water quality.

In August 2006, Beaver Water District created the Secchi Day event on Beaver Lake to recruit citizen scientists to help conduct Secchi dips and collect water samples at 35 locations around Beaver Lake at approximately the same time, says district spokeswoman Amy Wilson. "The lake's water quality matters because it is the source of drinking water for most of Northwest Arkansas. Water quality relates directly to the cost to 'treat' the water to make it potable or safe to drink. This sampling portion of the event is important because we are doing an examination of the 'health' of the lake on one day each year at the same time."

STAFF PHOTO FLIP PUTTHOFF Russ Tonkinson of Rogers, a volunteer at the ninth annual Secchi Day on Beaver Lake, lowers a Secchi Disk into the water on on Saturday Aug. 16 2014 to measure water clarity in the Big Clifty arm of the reservoir. Teams of volunteers measured water clarity at 30 sites from the headwaters near Fayetteville to Beaver Dam near Eureka Springs, all at approximately the same time.
FAQ

Secchi Day

WHAT — An online science fair, during which participants can view and do over 70 “exhibits” brought to you by more than 20 Secchi Day Science Fair Partners and friends.

WHO — Hosted by Beaver Water District “because when you know more about the water that keeps you alive then you care about it more.”

WHEN — While the Secchi disk water quality sampling will take place Aug. 21, the science fair is ongoing.

WHERE — Online at www.bwdh2o.org/education-outreach/secchi-day/

COST — Free

INFO — 756-3651 or email awilson@bwdh2o.org

