Sheriff: Kin told before report aired

Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. on Thursday denied allegations that he did not reach out to relatives of Dezmen X. McBride before releasing a statement about the status of an investigation into the 18-year-old's June 5 death while in custody.

Monday evening, Woods' office issued a statement that the unofficial preliminary result of an autopsy by the state medical examiner was that the cause and manner of McBride's death was "undetermined." According to the statement, "undetermined" means that the findings do not give any conclusive facts to account for the cause or manner after a thorough investigation.

During a news conference at a Pine Bluff nightclub Wednesday, Deborah McBride, Dezmen's mother, said that she received no clarity as to what happened to her son from the statement, the release of which she called "unfair." Deborah McBride alleged no one from Woods' office reached out to her family before the statement was released.

Donald Muhammad, a community activist and friend of the McBride family, suggested the sheriff released part of the investigation's findings instead of a full report.

Woods was not reached for comment immediately after family members spoke, but on Thursday, he said he could not release any more information than what has already been issued in statements, citing an ongoing investigation.

Woods then voiced his frustration over the family's allegations.

"Do you think I would release a statement without reaching out to his family?" Woods said. "Before we put a statement out, I talked to Mr. McBride's brother for about 40 minutes on the phone. It's frustrating trying to be sympathetic and respectful to the family but then being attacked at the same time. It's frustrating to have my staff's integrity and my integrity questioned. We're talking rumors and speculation. That's not the way an investigation works. It's not going to bring Mr. McBride back."

In Monday's statement, sheriff's officials expressed disappointment "because we all want answers as to why Mr. McBride died," adding the department's commitment is "firmly centered on the health and welfare of all of the detainees." The department added it continues to offer "deepest condolences to the family and lift them in our prayers."

Woods reiterated another point from the statement that no criminal or administrative wrongdoing has been found in the probe, which is still ongoing.

"Until official results of the autopsy are received and the multiple statements and interviews are processed, the investigation will remain open," the statement read in closing.

Woods added he is still waiting on results from the state medical examiner.

McBride was arrested May 21 on a bench warrant that was signed last October for failure to appear in court to face charges of terroristic acts, domestic battery and aggravated assault. Sheriff's officials say McBride died at approximately 12:18 p.m. June 5 at Jefferson Regional Medical Center after jail staff recognized that he was not feeling well after lunch and called for an ambulance.

Woods also defended his transparency and professionalism toward family members amid what he described as rumors surrounding McBride's death. Woods was seen helping set up a tent for family members during a protest outside the Dub Brassell Detention Center on June 16.

"I ran for sheriff because I love this job," he said. "I hold myself and my staff members accountable. I take strong offense to any accusation that I have been unprofessional or we tried to hide anything. I take that personally.

"But it's only so much that I can give without jeopardizing the case."