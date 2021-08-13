Sections
Shot clinic set by city canceled

by Byron Tate | Today at 2:29 a.m.
Vials of the Pfizer/BioNTech covid-19 vaccine lie in a box during preparations at the Vaccine Village in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany, in this March 19, 2021, file photo. (AP/Matthias Schrader)

A covid vaccination clinic scheduled for Saturday has been canceled because of an expected low turnout, according to a release from the Pine Bluff mayor's office.

"The City of Pine Bluff COVID-19 clinic previously scheduled for Saturday, August 14 is officially cancelled," the statement read. "Those who have scheduled appointments are being contacted and redirected to Doctor's Orders Pharmacy. Individuals who planned to visit the center are advised to visit their nearest vaccination site or Doctor's [Orders] Pharmacy."

William Fells, an assistant to Mayor Shirley Washington, said the event was canceled because only about a dozen people had signed up.

"We did advertise that appointments were not needed and walk-ins would be accepted," Fells said. "So, that may have had an effect, but low turnout is part of a trend that is happening all over, unfortunately."

On July 21, Washington announced the need for Saturday's shot clinic.

"I need your help," Washington said at the time. "Our community is at a state of emergency. The virus is out of control. We must address this issue aggressively."

The mayor also encouraged people to spread the word about the vaccine clinic.

"We must get kids within this age range (12 years and older) vaccinated before school starts. The goal is to vaccinate 1,000 on this day," she said. "We must keep pushing until every eligible individual is vaccinated."

