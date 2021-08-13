Simmons approved to buy two banks

Simmons First National Corp. announced Thursday that the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis has approved Simmons' applications to acquire two Tennessee banks.

Simmons plans to close on the acquisitions of Landmark Community Bank of Collierville and Triumph Bank of Memphis in the fourth quarter. Simmons announced in June that it will spend $278 million to buy the two community banks.

The acquisitions will expand Simmons' presence in Tennessee, increasing deposits statewide as its market share moves from 13th to ninth. At the same time, the purchases will move Simmons' deposit market share in Nashville from 20th to 15th, Simmons said when it announced the deals.

"We are pleased to receive Federal Reserve approval of our acquisitions of Landmark and Triumph that will enhance our scale in the Memphis and Nashville markets, accelerate our growth trajectory and drive long-term shareholder value," George Makris, Simmons' chairman and chief executive officer, said in a news release Thursday. "We look forward to bringing a broader array of products and services, including our leading-edge mobile banking app, to our newest group of customers."

Simmons has about $23.4 billion in assets and operates in Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas.