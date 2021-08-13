GOLF

Arkansas transfer loses at U.S. Amateur

University of Arkansas transfer Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira won his round of 64 match Thursday at the U.S. Men's Amateur Championship in Oakmont, Pa., but lost in the round of 32.

De Oliveira birdied the par-5 fourth hole and the par-3 sixth hole on his way to a 2-and-1 victory over Max Kreikemeier of Chesterfield, Mo., in the round of 64. He had three birdies in his round of 32 match against No. 7 seed Van Holmgren of Plymouth, Minn., but also had two bogeys and a double bogey in a 4-and-3 loss.

Play was suspended for the day at 5:35 p.m. Central because of dangerous weather in the area with five matches still being played. Those matches will be completed today.

VOLLEYBALL

UCA adds assistant

The University of Central Arkansas announced the hiring of Aryn Moura as an assistant coach Thursday.

Moura comes to UCA after spending time as an assistant at Eastern Tennessee State. He was also a volunteer assistant at High Point and a graduate assistant at Southwest Minnesota State before that.

Moura is set to replace Marissa Clements, who moved from associate coach to director of operations for the Sugar Bears.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services