State's 1,458 covid hospitalizations are new record; 36 deaths reported

The number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas rose to a new high for the fourth time in five days on Friday as the state's count of cases grew by 3,023.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 36, to 6,432.

After falling a day earlier, the number of hospitalized virus patients grew Friday by 62, to 1,458. That topped the previous record of 1,446 covid-19 patients hospitalized as of Wednesday and was 87 larger than the number's peak during the winter surge in January.

After rising to new highs on Thursday, however, the number of covid-19 patients who were on ventilators fell by two, to 296, while the number in intensive care fell by eight, to 521, according to numbers listed on the Health Department's online dashboard.

The state reported 3,106 coronavirus cases on Jan. 21. Since then, the state has reported more than 3,000 new cases in a single day only twice: Friday and the previous Friday, Aug. 6, when state officials reported a spike of 3,037 cases.

Since the more recent increase was smaller, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling-seven day period fell by two, to 2,271. That was the second consecutive drop in the average daily increase, which hit a nearly seven-month high of 2,351 the week ending Saturday.

With new cases outpacing recoveries, however, the number of cases that were considered active rose by 742, to 25,175, the largest number since Jan. 16.

Meanwhile, the increase in vaccine doses that providers reported having administered, including second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, was 13,557 on Friday, larger by almost 1,400 than the one a week earlier.

The average number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to 10,618. That was the third consecutive daily increase, although it remained below the three-month high of 12,950 it reached the week ending Monday.

