I'll stick my -------- out and say our team will win.

I must tell someone to get it off my --------.

Tell me about it. I'm all --------.

She gave me the cold --------.

I want to get going. I've got itchy --------.

I need a little -------- room to get this done.

I'd like to pick your -------- about what happened.

It's like pulling -------- to get him to clean his room.