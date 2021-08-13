Beached ship leaking oil at Japan port

TOKYO -- A cargo ship broke into two pieces after running aground in a northern Japanese port and is spilling oil into the sea, Japan's coast guard said Thursday.

All 21 Chinese and Filipino crew members were safely rescued by the coast guard, said the ship's Japanese operator, NYK Line.

The 39,910-ton wood-chip carrier Crimson Polaris went aground Wednesday while sailing inside Hachinohe Port. It managed to free itself from the seabed, but suffered a crack that widened and eventually caused the vessel to split into two early Thursday, the coast guard said.

Officials were trying to contain the oil spill. The amount of oil leaked is under investigation, NYK Line said in a statement.

The broken hull of the Panamanian-registered ship has drifted about 2.4 miles off the coast, it said.

Tourist copter falls into icy Russia lake

MOSCOW -- A helicopter carrying tourists plunged into a deep volcanic crater lake on the Kamchatka peninsula in far eastern Russia early Thursday, leaving eight people missing and feared dead.

The Mi-8 helicopter crashed and sank in Kurile Lake, which was formed in a volcano caldera and crater and is in the Kronotsky nature reserve. Another eight people who are known to have survived swam about 30 feet up to the lake's surface from the sinking helicopter in water that was 41-42 degrees Fahrenheit, spokespeople for the reserve said.

Russia's Emergencies Ministry said 13 tourists and three crew members were aboard the helicopter when it crashed in deep fog. Rangers in the nature reserve heard the sound of it hitting the lake and immediately rushed in boats to the crash site, reaching it minutes after the helicopter sank.

Two of the eight survivors were badly injured and have been taken to the intensive-care unit at a hospital, officials said. Officials said most of the tourists on the flight were from Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Rescue teams searched the lake until dark and were set to resume the search this morning, but officials said the missing people likely got trapped in the sunken helicopter and died.

The Emergencies Ministry said that the sunken helicopter was found at a depth of 449 feet, about 2,296 feet away from the shore of the lake. Kurile Lake is up to 1,037 feet deep and covers an area of 30 square miles.

Heat moves in, fuels deadly Algeria fires

ALGIERS, Algeria -- Wildfires in Algeria that already have killed at least 69 people burned through the mountainous Berber region as the North African country contended Thursday with a heat wave like the ones fueling fires in southern Europe.

Two French water-dropping airplanes joined the effort to tame the fires in the Kabyle region after Algeria appealed Wednesday to the European Union Civil Protection framework for help. French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted Thursday afternoon that the two planes had arrived in Algeria.

Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane visited Tizi Ouzou, the regional capital of Kabyle, and said that authorities believe that the blazes were started by illegal activity. The victims of the fires include at least 28 soldiers deployed to fight the fires, according to authorities.

"We have formal, scientific evidence that these fires are of criminal origin, but for the moment, the most important is to extinguish them and above all, to take care of the population," the prime minister said.

He also praised the Algerian people's "solidarity" toward Kabyle and said President Abdelmadjid Tebboune was committed to providing financial aid to families affected by the fires.

Tebboune declared a three-day mourning period for the fire victims starting Thursday.

Indian rocket fails in satellite launch

NEW DELHI -- An Indian rocket failed in its attempt Thursday to put a satellite into orbit to provide real-time images used to monitor cyclones and other potential natural disasters.

A technical fault occurred in the third and final ignition stage shortly after the rocket was launched from the space center in Sriharikota in southern India, the country's space agency said.

The satellite was to be geostationary, meaning it would orbit in sync with the Earth and remain over a fixed position. It would provide images of cloudbursts and thunderstorms and obtain data for agriculture, forestry and marine purposes.

The space agency did not disclose what would happen to the rocket and satellite after the ignition failure.

"Since the third stage has not ignited, it has not attained the velocity which would keep it in orbit. It will fall back to Earth sometime soon. Tracking will tell that later," said Pallava Bagla, an outside expert.

This was the fourth failure of 14 rocket launches of a geostationary platform since 2001, the Economic Times newspaper said.

India has an ambitious space program with decades of research allowing it to develop satellite, communications and remote sensing technologies.

The government has set a deadline of 2022 for India's first manned spaceflight.

A rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite takes off Thursday from Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, India. A fault in the final ignition phase means the satellite will soon fall back to Earth. (AP/Indian Space Research Organization)

In this handout photo taken from video released by Kamchatka regional government, a view from an emergency helicopter of the site where a helicopter carrying tourists crashed at Kurile Lake in the Kronotsky nature reserve on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. A helicopter carrying tourists has crashed into a deep volcanic crater lake on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's far east, leaving up to eight people missing. Officials said at least eight survived. Emergency workers including divers were searching for survivors in Kurile Lake in the Kronotsky nature reserve. (Kamchatka regional government via AP)

In this photo released by the Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, emergency personnel work near the site where a helicopter carrying tourists crashed at Kurile Lake in the Kronotsky nature reserve on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The helicopter carrying tourists crashed Thursday into the deep volcanic crater lake on the peninsula in Russia's far east, leaving multiple people missing. Officials said several people survived. (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service via AP)