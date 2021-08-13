Two inducted into Holland Club in Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE -- Two men were inducted into the USSVI Holland Club on Saturday in a ceremony held at the Veterans Memorial.

Randy Jordan and Ken Spencer received certificates, ball caps and applause as they were inducted into the Holland Club, which is named after John P. Holland, designer of the first U.S. Navy submarine. The core requirement for eligibility for the group within the U.S. Submarine Veterans organization is the designation "qualified in submarines" for a minimum of 50 years.

"We recognize these sub vets for all of their contributions to and support of the submarine force and to say to them 'Well done, shipmate. Thank you for your splendid and devoted service,'" Jeff Garrison, base commander said.

Jordan, base vice commander, served on the USS Lafayette. Spencer served on the USS Grayling. Both men qualified in 1971.

"These men are justifiably proud of their accomplishments. They represent the living historical memory of our rich submarine heritage. We would not be where we are today in submarines without them," Garrison said. "I know many times in my career, in my 30 years, there were many times I faced challenges that I had to seek guidance and some wisdom from folks just like you. They never let me down and they always had a solution."

"They are the pioneers who led the way and set the standards for excellence for the sailors in our submarine fleet today," he said.

"When these men qualified, diesel powered submarines were state of the art. Some earned their dolphins prior to, and others during, World War II, and still others during the Cold War period immediately following," wrote Pete Rathmell.

"Many, and in some cases most, of those they served with have departed on their faint and eternal patrol. They saw the war winning diesel submarines go through radical conversions into many specialized and exotic designs. They witnessed, and in many cases participated, in the development and testing of the highly successful GUPPY snorkel conversions. Some went on to serve later in attack and ballistic missile nuclear submarines."

"When we meet a Holland Club member, we are in the presence of the institutional memory of the U.S. Submarine Force. They, along with all their 'brothers of the dolphin,' are the historical connection and inspiration for the submariner of the future," Rathmell continued.

There are no ex-submariners, Rathmell said. Submarine qualification passes a man into a mystic brotherhood of underseas warriors and it marks him forever as one of a special breed, Garrison said. Although they no longer sail beneath the seas, they still wear their "dolphins" with honor and pride.

"These shipmates and those who have gone before served our nation extremely well. They have justly earned the honor and respect we show them today," Garrison said.

Holland Club members (and the ship on which they qualified) in attendance at the meeting Saturday in Pea Ridge were Ken Spencer, USS Grayling (SSN-646), June 1971; Pete Rathmell, USS Bream (SS-243), June 1967; Le Osterfeld, USS Sterlet (SS-392), July 1965; Mike Rainwater, USS Chivo (SS-341), May 1970; Armand DeLeurere, USS Atule (SS-403), April 1968; John Zurn, USS Patrick Henry (SSBN-599), May 1960; Tom Ramsey, USS John Adams (SSBN-620), June 1968; Herb Wise, USS Lafayette (SSBN-616), January 1964; John Hansen, USS George Washington (SSBN-598), December 1963; and Randy Jordan, USS Lafayette (SSBN-616) June 1971 - Base Vice Commander.

Others in attendance Saturday, but not yet qualified 50-year Holland Club members, included Jeff Garrison, USS Pintado (SSN-672), July 1987, base commander; Bob Andregg, USS Shark (SSN-591), October 1972; Mike Conners, USS Ben Franklin (SSBN-640 June 1982); and Bill Adkins, new member.

