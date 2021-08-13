Community briefs

Urban Renewal Agency board to meet

Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave., according to a news release. Details: Executive Director Maurice Taggart, (870) 209-0323.

Voices of Children tournament slated

The 17th annual Voices for Children Golf Tournament will be Sept. 17 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. and tee off at 12:30 p.m., according to a news release.

The tournament is $400 per team or sponsorships of $2,500 for platinum, $1,000 for gold, $500 for silver and $150 for hole sponsor.

The event will include door prizes, prizes for the top teams, gift bags and a Hole in One contest by Sissy's Log Cabin with a chance to win a Rolex watch. Pulled pork sandwiches will be served.

All proceeds will help Voices for Children continue to provide Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for every foster child in Jefferson and Lincoln counties.

Details: Voices of Children, (870) 536-5922 or vfc@vfcadvocates.org.