2 people found shot to death

Two people were found shot to death on Friday, with one being investigated by the Jefferson County sheriff's office and the other by the Pine Bluff Police Department, according to the two agencies.

A male subject, who had apparently been shot, was found dead Friday afternoon by the Jefferson County sheriff's office, according to a news release.

At about 12:17, sheriff's deputies were called to an area near Elkins and Minton roads, west of White Hall, in reference to a shooting. They found the body of a male subject on the roadside who was later pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley. Authorities said they were not releasing the person's name "pending further investigation."

Shortly after arriving at the scene, deputies, using descriptions provided by witnesses, found a vehicle matching their description and a person of interest at the Huddle House at 7335 Sheridan Road, according to the news release.

The body will be sent to the state Crime Laboratory. The investigation is active and ongoing, the sheriff's office stated.

In Pine Bluff, a 53-year-old man was found shot to death in his home on Friday, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

About 1:30 p.m., officers were called to the scene of an unresponsive male in the residence at 3000 S. Cherry St. A postal worker had seen the male lying on the floor inside the residence.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased adult male just inside the front door. The male was pronounced dead at the scene from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The victim has been identified as 53-year-old Willie Morgan. Morgan lived at the residence where he was found, police said. He appeared to have been killed several hours before he was discovered by the postal worker, according to a news release from the department.

The body will be taken to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy. This is the 17th homicide for Pine Bluff this year.

The homicide is under investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the detective's office at (870) 730-2090 or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.