Area hospitals set new record of covid-19 patients

Northwest Arkansas hospitals cared for a record number of covid-19 patients this week, surpassing the previous peak in January for the third week in a row.

Area hospitals were caring for 173 covid-19 patients on Wednesday, according to Martine Pollard, a spokesperson for Mercy Hospital who released a joint statement with the largest health care providers in the region. The number of hospitalized patients fell to 166 Friday, she said.

Statewide, a record 1,458 people were hospitalized with covid-19 Friday, surpassing the previous record of 1,446 set Wednesday.

Pollard said many predictive models say covid-19 cases could more than double in Arkansas in the next few weeks. Because of that and the current surge, all area hospitals and most medical facilities have updated their visitor guidelines, limiting visitors and in-person meetings to ensure a safe environment, she said.

A total 515 patients in the state were in intensive care units and 296 were on ventilators, according to Danyelle McNeill, public information officer with the Arkansas Department of Health. Twenty-two ICU beds were available in Arkansas.

Northwest Arkansas hospitals were caring for 122 patients in ICU, down from the record 127 last week, Pollard said. Sixty patients were on ventilators Friday, also down from the record 66 last week. The numbers of ICU beds and ventilators in use represent both covid-19 patients and patients with other needs, Pollard said.

The youngest person hospitalized in Northwest Arkansas on Friday was under the age of 12, Pollard said. The average age of hospitalized patients was 41, down from a previous average of 42 earlier this week.

Benton County reported 206 new cases of covid-19 Friday, while Washington County reported 313, according to McNeill. Statewide, there were 3,023 new cases reported Friday.

Benton County reported 19 new deaths this week for a total of 173 since the pandemic began, according to coroner Daniel Oxford.

Washington County saw 15 new deaths this week for a total of 28 in August, said deputy coroner Janelle Smith. The county reported 32 deaths in July, she said.

In Sebastian County, there were 10 new deaths this week, for a total of 16 in August and 23 in July, said Coroner Kenneth Hobbs. He noted all but two of the deaths that occurred this week were among people who live outside the county or in surrounding states and traveled to Fort Smith for medical care.

Vaccination rates

Of the people hospitalized in Northwest Arkansas with covid-19 Friday who are eligible for the vaccine, 90% were not fully vaccinated for covid-19, Pollard said.

In Benton County, 44% of residents over the age of 12 were fully vaccinated and 11% were partially vaccinated Friday, according to the Health Department. Numbers were similar in Washington County, where 44% of residents were fully vaccinated and 12% were partially vaccinated.

Percentages were lower in Crawford County, where 36% of the population over the age of 12 was fully vaccinated and 10% was partially vaccinated; and in Sebastian County where 37% of the population was fully vaccinated and 10% was partially vaccinated.

Overall, 44% of Arkansans were fully vaccinated on Friday and 13% were partially vaccinated, according to the Department of Health.