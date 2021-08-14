Ashdown tight end becomes Hogs' first 2023 commitment

The University of Arkansas landed its first 2023 football commitment Friday from one of the state's most talented players.

Ashdown junior tight end Shamar Easter, 6-5, 225 pounds, committed to the Razorbacks over offers from Auburn, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Florida State, Michigan State, Arizona State, Kansas, Louisiana-Monroe and Kansas.

"The biggest thing was the way they just treated me," Easter said of the Arkansas coaching staff. "They showed so much interest, more than the other colleges. That just meant a lot to me."

According to 247Sports, Easter is the No. 1 player in Arkansas in his class and the 136th player in the nation. Rivals ranks him 60th in the country and ESPN ranks him 200th.

Easter has bonded with Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman and tight ends coach Dowell Loggains.

"He is a funny guy," Easter said of Pittman. "He is a cool guy, him and Dowell both. Dowell, I know I am going to learn a lot from him because of the experiences he has had in the NFL. He can help me get to that next level."

Easter had 22 receptions for 400 yards and 7 touchdowns as a sophomore at Ashdown, which is coached by Matt Richardson.

"He is a great kid, and they are getting a great person," Richardson said. "He had a big connection with Coach Pittman and also felt like it was God-led and that is where he needs to be."

Arkansas' first-year improvement under Pittman was a factor in Easter's decision.

"I feel like great things are ahead for Arkansas," he said.