Benton police find body of man believed to be from Little Rock

The body of a man who police believe to be a missing person from Little Rock has been discovered in Benton, authorities said Friday.

Benton police found the man, whose identity was not released, while responding to a call to the 100 block of Valley Street just before 6 p.m. Thursday. Positive identification is pending, according to Benton police. Foul play is suspected, police said.

Anyone with information can contact (501) 778-1171 or (501) 315-8477, police said. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to 274637 with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message or at www.cityprotect.com.