DEAR CAR TALK: I'm nearing the age of retirement from public school teaching. I've enjoyed reading your column for years, as it has been helpful in teaching me how to make repairs to the many cars and trucks I've owned over the years.

I've never had, wanted or could afford a new vehicle, but on a teacher's salary, I took pride in "making do" with what I could afford. Maybe it's time to go out with a bang and buy a brand-new car or small truck in retirement?

Here's my question: What is the most no-frills, no-extra-options-to-jack-up-the-base-price small truck on the market?

In my perfect world, I would like to buy a brand-new, small, 4-cylinder truck with no radio/CD player, no power windows, no power seats, no power-adjusted side mirrors, no GPS navigational system talking to me, no seat warmer and as few other computer gizmos as possible.

I wouldn't care if it didn't have AC. I would like it to have manual 5-speed transmission. Don't take this personally, I'm not excited about a car as I regard it in the same way I would a hammer or a wrench. It's a tool, that's all. Does my ideal vehicle exist? — Mark

DEAR READER: Yes, it does. It's an '86 Toyota HiLux pickup truck.

You're asking the impossible these days. While it's possible to get a stripped-down Ford Ranger (or soon, the even-smaller Ford Maverick), I don't know if you can even get one without power windows these days. And I doubt there's a car for sale without a radio. In fact, most come standard with touch screens and Bluetooth. Oh, the humanity!

The other stuff, you can avoid. GPS, power seats, power mirrors, seat warmers ... those are all options on lower-priced vehicles. But even the most basic car or truck you buy these days is still going to have 30, 40 or 50 microprocessors to handle everything from the lights and safety systems to engine and transmission management.

That's led to great improvements. Cars are far more reliable than ever. And the safety advances from computers alone have been nearly miraculous. And that's probably the best reason we can give you to "go out with a bang" and get a new car: So you won't "go out with a bang!"

You'll be exponentially safer in a 2022 Ford Maverick, 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz or even a 2-year-old Honda Fit than you'll be in an '86 Toyota HiLux.

If you really want a very simple truck, something pre-computer age, with manually operated everything, you're going to have to look for a 1980s or earlier vintage compact truck that's lived its life in a place where they don't salt the roads.

But if you can afford it, I'd encourage you to at least consider a new car for safety. The power windows might even grow on you.

DEAR CAR TALK: I'm driving a 2018 Ford F150 with a 3.5L EcoBoost engine. About six months ago, at around 25,000 miles, it developed a cold-start rattle.

What's causing that, and what might be the long-term effect? Is there something I can do to mitigate the problem (if it is a problem)?

One Ford service technician told me that the quick oil change chain I use might not be using Motorcraft oil filters with the check valve, causing oil to drain out of the engine while sitting, creating a rattle from nonlubricated parts.

But a little research suggests most filters do have check valves and mine does as well. Any advice will be greatly appreciated. — Tim

DEAR READER: Hey, what's the big deal? I chatter when I'm cold, too, Tim.

It sounds like one or more of your variable cam timers is faulty. Your engine has a technology called "variable valve timing." By varying the timing of the opening and closing of the valves, the computer can either increase power or maximize fuel economy, depending on how hard you're accelerating. It's a great feature. Lots of modern engines have it. And it's actually extremely reliable. Except in your case, Tim.

The timing of the valves is controlled by four little devices called variable cam timers. If the engine oil level gets low, or if the oil is really dirty, those VCTs can get noisy.

"But wait," you say. "My oil level is not low. Nor is my oil dirty."

I believe you, Tim. You've only got 25,000 miles on this truck, and you appear to change your oil regularly. So my guess is that one or more of those VCTs is defective.

In fact, Ford had to issue a Technical Service Bulletin to its dealers to alert them to this problem on the 3.5L EcoBoost engine and advise the service departments on how to fix it.

How do they fix it? They replace all four of your VCTs.

I'm assuming you're still under warranty — or you have a repair order complaining about this problem to your dealer while you were under warranty.

That's good, because it's a 10-hour job, plus parts. But that's what you need, Tim. Point your dealer to TSB 20-2315 if they continue to give you a tap dance about the valve in the oil filter. It's the VCTs. Good luck.

Ray Magliozzi dispenses advice about cars in Car Talk every Saturday. Email him by visiting cartalk.com