Castroneves tops Hall of Fame class

INDIANAPOLIS -- Helio Castroneves celebrated his record-tying fourth Indianapolis 500 victory in May.

The rewards are still rolling in.

When the popular 46-year-old Brazilian returned to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Thursday, track officials presented him with a bronze brick and on Friday, he was named as the headliner in a nine-member Motorsports Hall of Fame of America induction class for 2022.

"The motivation has always been there," Castroneves said. "It's not about the title. I never lost faith. I wouldn't be going inside the helmet if I didn't think I had a chance to succeed. For me that keeps me right there on the edge and the competition in the IndyCar Series, it's so competitive that if you sneeze, you lose a tenth."

Castroneves, the open-wheel selection, will be joined by longtime NASCAR owner Jack Roush, Pete Brock from sports cars, Dick LaHaie from drag racing, NASCAR co-founder Raymond Parks and NASCAR builder Banjo Matthews. Denise McCluggage got in through the media category, while motorcycle innovators Trey Vance and Byron Hines will go in as a single entry.

Roush was the mastermind of more than 300 Cup Series wins. Brock deigned the 1965 world champion Cobra Daytona coupes. LaHaie is the only person to win NHRA Top Fuel titles as a driver and a crew chief.

The final inductee will be named later this month.

