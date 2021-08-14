Chamber decides to postpone its Expo

Because of rising covid infections, the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce has postponed the Business Expo, which was set for Thursday.

Jennifer Kline, the chamber's events and marketing manager, said organization board members had discussed the situation on Friday and made the decision.

"The chamber's executive committee feels this is not the time to host such a large event," Kline said.

Kline on Thursday had described in detail how the chamber staff had put together a series of safety protocols to help protect vendors and attendees from the spread of covid-19. But the delta variant of the virus has been sweeping the state, and the fear of adding to the spread took precedence for the committee, Kline said.

On Friday afternoon, chamber staff members were contacting key players such as the vendors that had rented booths, other board members and personnel at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, which was the venue for the annual event.

Kline said the chamber would issue a formal statement next week.

As of Thursday, the event had attracted 76 vendors and 31 table sponsors, and 360 tickets had been sold to the Expo breakfast. The keynote speaker for the breakfast was UAPB Athletic Director Chris Robinson.