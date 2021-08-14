Church notes: The Martins perform Sept. 6 in Springdale

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., hosts SOLOS, a group for widows and single women, from 9:30 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month in McKay Hall beginning today. Call the church office to make a reservation.

Have you heard about our Prayer Shawl Ministry? This group meets the third Wednesday of every month at 1 p.m. to knit prayer shawls and prayer squares and is always looking for more knitters. Join us for our next meeting Aug. 18. Experience is not required to join.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday morning services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. All Sunday School children from grades 4 through 12 will meet in the Fellowship Hall with the adults for the summer. Grades 1-3 and preschool will continue to meet downstairs.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

GriefShare classes will begin at 2 p.m. Sept. 7.

Choir rehearsals are at 9:30 a.m. Saturdays.

The Sonday Riders will meet at 2 p.m. Aug. 22 in the church front parking lot.

The Silver Needle Quilters meet at 1 p.m. Aug. 16, with the Ladies Bible Study at 6 p.m. and the Men's Bible Study meets at 7 p.m. The Prayer Shawl Makers meet at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 18.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., is operating the FPC Food Pantry as a drive-through on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Please bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County, and the church is glad to serve you.

Service is at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, with online service through Facebook and YouTube. Masks will be worn inside the church buildings.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rogers, 2305 S. Dixieland Road, holds services Sunday at 10 a.m. Bible study at 8:30 a.m. precedes services at the church and online at Google Meet. Midweek Bible Study is at 7 p.m. each Wednesday on Google Meet.

Good Shepherd follows the city of Rogers' covid-19 precautions for church congregants. Services are also available live on the church Facebook page and recorded for posting on the church website.

Midweek Bible study is at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church and via Google Meet. The Women's Second Saturday Brunch will be at the church at 10 a.m. today with a Bible study. Each woman will bring her own sack lunch.

Information: 310-5289, goodshepherdrogers.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School starts at 9 a.m. in Fellowship Hall.

The church office is open 8 a.m. until noon Monday through Thursday.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Millwood Christian Church in Rogers, 3450 W. Pleasant Grove Road, sends its Christian Church Youth Group to distribute personal care products and toiletries at 9 a.m. Aug. 21 at Pea Ridge High School. This activity is part of the church's Essentials Outreach program. Anyone wishing to support this ministry with donations can drop off personal care items, such as shaving items, shampoo, soaps, deodorant, toilet paper, etc., at the church from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

Information: 621-0021, millwoodchurch.com.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services Sundays at 10 a.m. Masks are recommended, particularly if you have not been fully vaccinated. Guest pastor this Sunday is the Rev. Jeremy Wilhelmi, campus chaplain at University of the Ozarks in Clarksville. Childcare is available.

You may also watch the service live on our website or our Facebook page.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Washington County

Calvary Free Will Baptist Church in Springdale, 1000 N. Gutensohn Road, will host Dove Award-winning Christian recording artists The Martins at 2 p.m. Sept. 6. The popular vocal group will be joined by The Williamsons and Westward Road.

Information: (918) 314-9629 or www.itickets.com or www.martinsonline.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday services, both in-person and livestreamed, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Online services are available on YouTube and through the church's website. For those who are fully vaccinated, masks are no longer required for in-person services.

The annual "Blessing of Backpacks" will take place during worship Sunday. All children are invited to bring their school backpack to church that morning and receive a message and a special blessing to start the new year.

The church has resumed church van pickups for homebound members. If you need a ride, contact the church office.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually, or relationally -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Thirsty Thursdays for women will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 19 at Olive Garden in Fayetteville. All women of the church are invited to join this night out with the girls.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

Robinson Avenue Church of Christ in Springdale, 1506 W. Robinson Ave., invites you to attend two of our helping ministries:

DivorceCare -- There will be sessions every Sunday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. starting Sept. 12. While in the midst of hurts from divorce or separation, help is here. Come learn how to make progress.

DivorceCare For Kids (DC4K) -- There will be sessions every Sunday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. starting Sept. 12. This ministry is designed to help first- to sixth-graders heal from the pain of divorce through a Bible-based lesson and diverse learning activities.

There is no charge to attend or for the materials. Babysitting will be provided for infants and little children. Please call to register at the church office or online.

Information: 751-4887, racoc.net.

