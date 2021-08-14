EDITORIAL: An update from Jasper

It's been a year since the CEO of Bass Pro Shops announced the purchase of what was once Dogpatch USA in them thar' Ozark hills. Johnny Morris has amazed folks with his projects up in Branson, Mo., and we can't wait to see what he'll unveil in the coming weeks and months.

The good people of Jasper have front-row seats to everything. The town has a few hundred people and is home to some of the most beautiful landscapes Arkansas has to offer, including the Ozark National Forest and the Buffalo National River.

Now it looks as if Mr. Morris is working to add another thing of beauty to Newton County. We got curious about the impact(s) of Mr. Morris' new project on Jasper's economy over the last year, and decided to ask around:

Vixen James is president of the Newton County Chamber of Commerce. Having retired from the military six years ago, he's also a realtor and calls Jasper his home. "This is what I do," he said.

While most chambers of commerce operate like a networking organization and host of events for area businesses, Mr. James said the Newton County Chamber of Commerce operates more like a visitor's bureau with an emphasis on drawing interest to the area for tourists.

"No question the Johnny Morris effect is there," he said, adding that he's seen a couple of large investments already.

Mr. James points out that there's still a lot of unknowns concerning what Mr. Morris is going to do with the land. From 1968 to 1993, the Dogpatch USA theme park (based on the "Li'l Abner" comic strip) brought thousands to the Ozark Mountains. Some of us are old enough to remember visiting and allowing the characters in costume to show us around, with our parents walking behind, paying for it all.

A lot of us know what the place was like then, but few know what it'll look like in the future.

"They're pretty tight-lipped about exactly what their goals are," Mr. James said.

There are lots of rumors running through Newton County. Johnny Morris does have a history of developing land, after all. You don't get to be in his position without some smarts about ya.

Nonetheless, speculation seems enough for some folks.

"Are other people doing something with that speculation? I think they are," Mr. James told us.

He said a developer bought around 250 acres of land east of Jasper; they might parcel that land into 15-acre lots and build homes. He added that another investor is looking at some commercial property under contract in the Jasper city limits.

With the Buffalo National River as a centerpiece of recreational opportunity in the Jasper area, the chamber president said it draws the most tourist numbers--lots of hikers and paddlers.

"Is that gonna increase? Everyone feels like it is," he said. And if you keep on adding to recreational opportunities, that'll add another opportunity to draw tourists to Jasper.

That's folks eating at restaurants, renting local cabins, staying at inns, and buying supplies from Jasper stores and fuel stations. It adds up.

Mr. James said more folks are looking to find a piece of property in the area for vacation or rental homes. Demand for rental cabins is high.

How high? If you don't book a year out, you may not get the reservation you want.

The number of folks moving to the Jasper area is increasing, but that has more to do with what's going on in the world. Covid-19 and the desire to get away from high-traffic areas are a big factor for new Jasper residents.

We asked the chamber president if there is room for folks moving to Jasper. Last we checked, the city limits were nestled pretty dang close to the mountains. (That slope coming into the south part of town along Arkansas 7 is a doozy.) While he admitted the Jasper city limits have tight boundaries, Mr. James said Newton County as a whole has plenty of land.

But for Jasper residents who want to sell their homes, their asking prices are higher than they were before covid-19 struck and Mr. Morris bought what was once Dogpatch USA.

We asked a few folks if they visit Jasper often and what their favorite thing is about the area.

Dr. John R. Hensley is a former museum curator and administrator who went to school in Jasper. He has friends and family in the area. His favorite parts of town are Ozark Cafe and Cliff House Inn (having eaten at both, we can wholeheartedly endorse them), along with the views Jasper offers.

Dr. Hensley also mentioned the Buffalo River as a favorite part of Jasper, even if the fishing isn't what it used to be. He used to shuttle canoes and paddled every week or so in season. Sounds like a great way to live.

Charlie Spakes is the manager of state government affairs at Black Hills Energy. Like Dr. Hensley, he also listed the Buffalo National River as a key draw to Jasper for him; it's his favorite place in Arkansas.

"The small-town welcoming vibe of Jasper is something out of a book," he said.

Jasper has a history of beautiful destinations and welcoming people, and it looks like no matter what Mr. Morris builds, that's unlikely to change anytime soon.

As for what Mr. Morris is building in those hills, we'll have to wait a little longer to see. We asked Bass Pro Shops for an update on the project and didn't hear back. Oh well. We have waited for something new to happen there since 1993. We can wait a little longer.