Faith Matters: What if we all saw God in each other?

George Fox, generally acknowledged as the founder of Quakerism, encouraged early Friends to "walk cheerfully upon the world, answering that of God in every one." Walking cheerfully comes easily to me, as I'm naturally cheerful, but the part after the comma is harder.

In the original, it isn't "everyone" -- one word. In his 17th century English, it's not clear how significant the separate words are, but it looks to me like he was referring to every individual, not all people in general. This concept assumes, of course, that we all have God-ness in us. (For those who have problems with the word God, Spirit will do. Or Goddess. Whatever works.)

This God-in-every-one concept is one basis for the Quaker belief in equality. If God is in every one, then every person is inherently and equally worthy. This concept was radical at the time in England, when people's station determined their entire life. You were born into a class, and you stayed there. Quakers were harshly persecuted partly because they refused to recognize some classes of people as higher than others. For example, removing your hat was required by law as a sign of deference to a superior, so Quakers refused to take off their hats to aristocrats, often resulting in harsh prison sentences. Equality was that important to them.

Note that being equal does not mean being the same. Obviously, we are not all the same, we are infinitely different--,different in many ways, but not in our inherent value. The God in me does not manifest the same way as the God in you, but the differences are not in our core.

I'm a freelance copy editor, with clients all over the country. I deal with them exclusively by email and never meet them in person. In a recent email, a client whose two books I have edited mentioned that he was traveling the country this summer. I replied, "Well, if you come through Arkansas, let's meet for lunch." He immediately responded, "Funny you should say that. I'll be in Springdale next Sunday!" So we arranged to meet.

As the week passed, I grew more and more nervous about this meeting. I pictured us trying awkwardly to get past our obvious differences -- this old white woman in Arkansas and a young Black man from New York City. But when we met, we both felt an instant connection on a deep level. Age, race, gender, all fell away. Conversation flowed easily. I don't know his religion, if any, but it didn't matter. We answered the God in each other with no trouble at all.

What if we could all do that all the time? What if we could get past our differences and find the God in every person we meet? Think how we would treat them. I know it will be a real stretch for me to see God in some people, and I will surely fail often, but I will keep trying. The world will be better for it, and so will I.

Maya Porter is a member of the Fayetteville Friends Meeting (Quaker). Her book "Recognized in Flight: A Memoir" is available on Amazon. Email her at mayaporter479@gmail.com.