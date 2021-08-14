Fayetteville seeking applicants for various resident panels

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city is accepting applications for volunteer seats on seven resident panels, including the Planning Commission.

Applications must be received by 5 p.m. Sept. 3.

All volunteers must live in the city. Applicants who aren't registered voters must provide proof of residency.

To download an application and for more information on each panel, go to http://bit.ly/fay2021Q3apps .

Applications may be emailed to cityclerk@fayetteville-ar.gov or mailed to the Office of the City Clerk, 113 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville, AR 72701. Call (479) 575-8323 for more information.

The following positions are open:

• Energy Improvement District

One unexpired term ending Dec. 31.

• Fayetteville Arts Council

One unexpired working artist term ending June 30, 2023.

• Historic District Commission

Two unexpired terms ending June 30, 2024.

• Planning Commission

One unexpired term ending March 31, 2022.

• Public Facilities Board

One term ending Dec. 31, 2026.

• Town and Gown Advisory Committee

One University of Arkansas student living off campus appointed by the mayor term ending Sept. 30, 2023.

One community resident at large representing wards 2, 3 or 4 term ending Sept. 30, 2023.

• Urban Forestry Advisory Board

One unexpired tree service community term ending Dec. 31, 2022.