Fayetteville seeking applicants for various resident panels

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city is accepting applications for volunteer seats on seven resident panels, including the Planning Commission.
Applications must be received by 5 p.m. Sept. 3.
All volunteers must live in the city. Applicants who aren't registered voters must provide proof of residency.
To download an application and for more information on each panel, go to http://bit.ly/fay2021Q3apps .
Applications may be emailed to cityclerk@fayetteville-ar.gov or mailed to the Office of the City Clerk, 113 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville, AR 72701. Call (479) 575-8323 for more information.
The following positions are open:
• Energy Improvement District
One unexpired term ending Dec. 31.
• Fayetteville Arts Council
One unexpired working artist term ending June 30, 2023.
• Historic District Commission
Two unexpired terms ending June 30, 2024.
• Planning Commission
One unexpired term ending March 31, 2022.
• Public Facilities Board
One term ending Dec. 31, 2026.
• Town and Gown Advisory Committee
One University of Arkansas student living off campus appointed by the mayor term ending Sept. 30, 2023.
One community resident at large representing wards 2, 3 or 4 term ending Sept. 30, 2023.
• Urban Forestry Advisory Board
One unexpired tree service community term ending Dec. 31, 2022.