DEAR READERS: How's your weekend game? Do you get a lot done, or do you feel that you're entitled to relax? Everyone needs some downtime, but can you be more efficient and purposeful on the weekends? Ask yourself these questions and examine these areas of your life. Should you:

• Sleep until noon, or wake up bright and early?

• Take a pass on the gym, or get in a good workout or brisk walk outside?

• Eat greasy, salty, sugary fast food, or be deliberate about eating healthfully?

• Drink and party all hours into the night, or pick up a side job to showcase your talent and to make a few extra dollars?

• Blow lots of money on wildly expensive items, or limit your spending, create a budget and manage your finances?

• Neglect your health, or laser beam in on self-care?

Your health and well-being are yours. Take care of yourself so you can be the best you, for you and for your family.

P.S. Again, of course it's OK to occasionally cut loose, but do so mindfully.

DEAR HELOISE: Used coffee grounds are powerfully nutritious for houseplants. Here's how I use them: I soak the coffee grounds in club soda with some cinnamon added. Potassium, phosphorus and nitrogen? Check, check and check.

Once every two weeks, my plants get a big glug of this drink. From my experience, it's better for the plants and a lot cheaper than store-bought chemical plant foods.

-- Mary T. in Texas

DEAR READER: Don't toss banana peels either. Chop into 1-inch pieces and cover in water. Potassium, phosphorus, calcium and magnesium are all present and accounted for. Soak for one hour. Strain the water, and feed plants with it, two times per month.

READERS: Here's a list regarding dogs and eating fruit.

Yes: Bananas, blueberries, kiwi, pineapple, strawberries.

Yes, but: apples (no seeds), lemons (may not like taste), oranges (high in sugar), peaches (no pit), watermelon (no rind).

No: Avocados, cherries, grapes, raisins.

DEAR READERS: These items are needed at animal shelters:

• Baby gates and baby wipes

• Blankets, towels, cotton balls, cotton swabs

• Flea combs, grooming brushes

• Replacement milks

• Laundry baskets, HE detergents

• Newspapers

• Cat litter

• Pet beds and crates

• Training pads

• Zippered plastic bags

And cash is always appreciated. All of these donations are probably tax-deductible; ask your tax preparer.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com