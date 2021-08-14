A North Little Rock church will host the first of a series of eight free live concerts featuring Arkansas performers Sept. 7.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd. in North Little Rock, will debut its Festival of the Senses concert series at 7 p.m. with “On the High C’s: A Royal Serenade,” with Drew Irvin, Keely Futterer and Tim Smith performing songs by composers including Mozart, Strauss, Bachelet and Sarasate.

The series will be held for in-person audiences while the church explores options for online viewing, according to series founder Nancy Crow.

Crow said in a news release that the church is “guardedly optimistic” about the in-person attendance, “knowing our supporters will honor covid-19 protocols regarding masks and social distancing.” Information on subsequent concerts in the series can be found at stlukeepiscopal.org.