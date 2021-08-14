Hill crowned Miss Decatur Barbecue

DECATUR — On Aug. 3, 2019, Falyn Cordeiro took over the reign as the 66th Annual Miss Decatur Barbecue queen from long-time Decatur resident Desi Meek. Little did Cordeiro or anyone else know at the time that life was about to change forever.

When the covid-19 pandemic forced the country into a near-total lockdown, many long-time events were forced to cancel 2020 events. This cancellation meant that Cordeiro would hold on to her crown longer than any previous barbecue queen, just over two years. But now it was time for Cordeiro to relinquish her crown to a new Miss Decatur Barbecue queen, maybe.

By Aug. 2, the contest only had one participant and was in danger of cancellation due to lack of interest. But through some quick work by Decatur Chamber organizers and a few community members, seven contestants entered the contest two days before the Aug. 7 event.

Two of Cordeiro’s fellow contestants in the 2019 event, Kyleigh McBride and Destiny Mejia, entered this year’s event. Mejia was the first runner-up in 2019 and went on to compete in the Miss Benton County Fair that year, where she was the second runner-up in that contest.

Joining McBride and Mejia from Decatur were Hailey Mejia, Annabelle Bell and Jacy Smith. Three Gentry girls entered this year’s contest, including Esperanza Martinez, Kenzie Hill and Shawnna Gwenda.

After the contestants’ appearance in the Decatur Barbecue parade, they made a stop at Decatur Assembly of God Church for the interview portion of the contest, as well as for a chance to relax before changing into their formal wear for the evening gown competition on stage at Veterans Park.

Each contestant had two minutes in the spotlight as they appeared before the judges. After a short question-and-answer session, the contestants exited the stage to wait for the last girl to finish.

Judging the contest this year were Shanna Amos, Mandy Carrillo, Joylin Gomez and Desi Meek.

Twenty minutes after the last contestants crossed the stage they were all called back for the announcement of the new queen and Cordeiro turned over her reign to the 2021 Miss Decatur Barbecue, Kenzie Hill!

