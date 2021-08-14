Historical Museum to sponsor car show in Gravette

GRAVETTE -- The Gravette Historical Museum will be sponsoring the 2021 Gravette Day car, truck and bike show today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the old bus barn property at the corner of Fourth Avenue S.E. and Charlotte Street S.E.

Registration begins at 11 a.m.

Rather than the usual entry fee, this year's participants will be asked to make a donation to Bright Futures Gravette. The Bright Futures Gravette organization, which provides for many of the needs of Gravette students, eventually hopes to be able to provide needed school supplies for all students in the Gravette School District.

There will be five classes to enter, and trophies will be awarded for first, second and third place in each class. Trophies will also be awarded for Best of Show and Kids Choice and a special trophy from the museum will be given to the oldest vehicle entered in the show.

Judging of show entries will be done at 2 p.m., and trophies will be awarded at 2:30 p.m.

People interested in entering the show should contact show organizers Chris and Tina Crose, 479-787-0510, for more information.

"We had 80 entries in our last show, and we hope to have even more this year," Tina said. The last show was held in 2019. There was no show in 2020 because of covid restrictions.

Crose said a barbecue food truck and a tea vendor will be set up on the grounds where car show participants and guests may purchase food if desired.

In addition to sponsoring the car show, museum commission members will be hosting a meet and greet and serving refreshments in the community building (the old home economics building) just east of the show grounds. Gravette Day visitors are invited to come in, visit with others and enjoy cookies, chips and bottled water from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors may also purchase tickets for several baskets filled with gift merchandise that will be raffled off, with proceeds to benefit Bright Futures.

The museum and annex will be open for tours during car show hours, and museum commission member Al Blair will be running the museum's model trains in the annex building.