Hogs get a shorter practice

FAYETTEVILLE -- In anticipation of a heavy-hitting scrimmage today with the first live tackling of camp, the Razorbacks practiced in helmets, shoulder pads and shorts on Friday and worked for about 90 minutes instead of the usual two hours.

Before a rainstorm cooled things off late in the afternoon, the Razorbacks worked in temperatures in the low 90s with a heat index of 100 degrees.

Backup running backs Josh Oglesby and Javion Hunt got the ball on runs up the middle in the team portion of practice that was open to the media.

Starting quarterback KJ Jefferson completed a pass to De'Vion Warren over the middle for a gain of about 12 yards, and Malik Hornsby connected with tight end Kolian Jackson on a sideline route for about 10 yards.

Simeon Blair took some snaps at a first-team safety spot.

Defensive tackle John Ridgeway, a transfer from Illinois State, got some pressure on Hornsby when he broke through the middle of the second-team offensive line.

The first defensive line on Friday consisted of ends Markell Utsey and Tre Williams bracketing tackle Isaiah Nichols.

The second unit had Dorian Gerald and Jashaud Stewart at end and Ridgeway at tackle, while Eric Gregory, Taurean Carter and Zach Williams worked with the next group.

The top cornerbacks were Montaric Brown and LaDarrius Bishop, with Hudson Clark moving behind Brown and Devin Bush taking snaps behind Bishop.

Hold that ball

Tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is helping on special teams by coaching the holders.

It makes sense because Loggains was the Razorbacks' holder in 50 games during 2001-04.

A reporter said he couldn't remember Loggains having a bad hold in his career.

"I didn't," Loggains said. "I don't like talking about myself, but I will talk about that."

Loggains spent some time after Friday's practice working with the holders.

"I do have that expertise," Loggains said. "I'm not good at anything on the football field outside of holding."

Loggains, who earned a scholarship after walking on at Arkansas, also played quarterback, but he only took a handful of snaps at the end of a couple of games when the Razorbacks had big leads.

Former Arkansas quarterbacks coach Joe Ferguson, the former Razorback who played 17 seasons in the NFL, always said Loggains was the smartest quarterback on the team.

"That was in the quarterback room," said Loggains, a longtime NFL offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. "It was not on the field. That's where it stopped. As soon as I caught the ball, as soon as the ball was snapped, that's where my talent ended."

Scheming up

Tight ends Blake Kern and Hudson Henry touted the advanced and multiple defensive fronts the offense has been seeing in practice.

"Our defense that Coach [Barry] Odom runs, there's a lot of different schemes that he's put in, so it's been kind of awesome to get just so many different looks almost every single day," Henry said. "You know, they're going three-down fronts, four-down fronts. They're doing odd fronts. They're doing all these different fronts."

Kern said he'd rather have the "hard looks" during practices, where position coach Dowell Loggains can explain the way to attack them.

"I'd rather be pushed in practice," Kern said. "Coach Loggains says it all the time, 'Practice should be your hardest time of the year because you go out there on game day and every single look that they can throw at you all of a sudden you've already seen it.'

"Yeah, I just think that he prepares us. And Coach [Kendal] Briles and Coach [Cody] Kennedy, they give us the hardest looks for a reason."

Frosh touts

Coach Sam Pittman seemed to like a question about which freshmen have looked good, because he touched on virtually every position group.

"I really like Keuan Parker," Pittman said of the cornerback. "I like him. He's doing a good job. I've been impressed with the four offensive linemen, including [Josh] Street, the walk-on. ... They've done a nice job."

Pittman said of freshman quarterback Landon Rogers, "I'll tell you, he can throw the football now. He's a big athlete, learning the playbook. Those other guys are ahead of him because they were here. But he's very, very talented.

"You go on defense, I think I've spoken of Solomon Wright and Cam Ball. I like those guys. I hate to miss somebody."

Pittman finished his assessment by playing up freshman receivers Ketron Jackson, Bryce Stephens and Jaedon Wilson.

"That's a good group," he said. "Those guys are good players. They're going to help us -- I think at least two of the three, maybe all three of them will help us this year."

D-line 3

Coach Sam Pittman speculated the three transfer defensive linemen -- Markell Utsey and Tre Williams from Missouri, and John Ridgeway from Illinois State -- are going to be contributors, and that all three are in the top rotations right now.

"They're going to help us," Pittman said. "They're good kids. They work hard. They're talented. All three of them are in our two deep somewhere. Maybe some days they're starting and some days they're in the two deep."

Bush with 2s

Sophomore corner Devin Bush, who has been working with the third-team defense most of camp, got second-team work starting Thursday.

Coach Sam Pittman said the coaches decided to move Bush up the depth chart after meeting on Wednesday, a nonpractice day, to go over the depth chart for Saturday's scrimmage.

"His name came up a lot, so I'm going, 'Well, if it comes up that much, why don't we just put him with the twos and see how he is against a little bit better competition?' " Pittman said. "That's what happened."

Little ahead

Freshman Cam Little is having a good camp, but Sam Pittman hasn't named him as the No. 1 kicker.

"Well, he's kicking it really well," Pittman said when asked whether Little has won the job. "I don't know what you call winning. I mean, he's been with the ones every time we go out there. So I'd say he's doing pretty good."