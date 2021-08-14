Happy birthday (Aug. 14): Here comes a flurry of new people and challenges with a rather steep learning curve to boot. Instead of trying to control and organize the pandemonium, try dancing with it. New ventures are exciting not in spite of the chaos they pack but because of it. You'll travel in October and win hearts far and wide.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stay awake even as you repeat an action for the hundredth time. The routine works, but if followed without question, automatically enacted without a mental process, it will fail its higher purpose.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don't try to pick the perfect moment to get involved. That's easy. It's always now. There's no way to predict if or how you're needed. Just show up, say what you do and see what happens.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'll decide whether to continue a relationship. You could base this on finance or feeling, but those factors change. Are you better for the effort? Does it sharpen you? These are reasons to continue.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The emotional safety inside a relationship will hit levels special and rare. You'll care less about what's acceptable and more about answering your curiosity, expressing yourself and being close.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Work out territorial problems. It's best accomplished quickly, informally and possibly with primal and subconscious communication. Body language and tone convey more than a 10-page contract.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You don't expect people to take care of your feelings, but you appreciate when they do. It will be obvious who's looking out for you, and they'll quickly rank among your favorites.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The behavior of others is beyond your control, but you'll love your newfound power over your own reactions. Things that used to bother you now just remind you of how far you've come and the cool skills you've picked up.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Friction polishes jewels, relationships, projects and endeavors of all kinds. It's the little rubs that keep things interesting. Even so, keep the conflict light and playful. It should scrub, not cut.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The answer to one problem could fix things in multiple realms. Think about what worked before that you might be able to apply in a new way or in a different group of people.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): What you're doing may not make sense to people who don't understand the situation as you do. This is why it's best not to try to explain things to them. It will only diminish the certainty you feel. You're right. Go with that.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Impatience is an internal concern — a false belief that one's timing is superior to the timing of the world. To be internally measured and calm is to align with the workings of the world. This is, of course, the more powerful mode.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll be called to fulfill a duty. You recognize the honor in this, even if you're not that excited about the actual work involved. The right attitude can turn anything into a pleasure.

LUNAR SQUARE AND OPPOSITION

The Scorpio moon isn’t here to make friends, or perhaps she just has an unusual approach to socializing. The antagonism she brings to Saturn and the challenge she poses to Uranus are like the pinch of bitterness that makes a coffee drink delectable — or the spikey jewelry that turns a ballgown into high art. The key here is an open mind.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I’m not an overly attractive or charming person. I’m average in almost every way — intelligence, finance, looks — except for my weight, which is heavier than most. I’m not a great friend. I don’t go out of my way to call people or do things for them, and I’m not that social. I’m pretty introverted. And yet, I get invited to a lot of parties and get-togethers. When I go, my friends fight over me. They give me lots of compliments and attention and are always jockeying for conversation with me. It amazes me, makes me really uncomfortable and also baffles me. I feel like the IT girl, and I have no idea how I got there. Can you shed any light on this for an unremarkable Leo?”

A: In the way that models don’t think about how pretty they are, or zebras don’t think about how striped they are, you don’t think about how creative you are. The overwhelmingly favorable reaction to you is likely because you’re fun to be around. You’re a good listener and a playful person — rare talents that rank. Bask in your status. If your friends love you this much, you’re probably more deserving of it than you think.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Ultimate entertainment hyphenate Steve Martin is a comedian, actor, playwright, novelist, songwriter, banjo master, art collector, tweet-master and family man. All four elements are well represented in this Leo’s natal chart, which includes an intensely private Scorpio Moon and Venus in emotional Cancer, indicators that comedy is his sensitive soul’s creative defensive.