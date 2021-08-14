I-49 rollover crash kills truck driver

A 29-year-old man died and another man was injured early Friday after the Freightliner they were in rolled over on Interstate 49 in Benton County, troopers said.

The wreck happened south of the West Walnut Street exit just before 1:40 a.m., according to a preliminary report by the Arkansas State Police. The southbound Freightliner overturned after it left the right side of the road and struck an embankment, the report states.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

Troopers said the driver, Alfred Darrin Lucas Jr. of Dallas, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Benton County coroner's office. A 40-year-old passenger, who was also from Dallas, was taken to Mercy Hospital Northwest in Rogers for treatment of his injuries.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report states.

At least 371 people have died as a result of wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.