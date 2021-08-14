• Jashanti Pleasant, 19, of Kenosha, Wis., accused of accidentally shooting a 21-year-old friend in the thigh while using the laser sight on his handgun to play with a cat, was charged with causing injury by negligent use of a weapon, authorities said.

• Jim Connolly, a New York City-based National Weather Service meteorologist, said turbulent weather was expected after a fast-moving storm generated a lightning strike at Orchard Beach in the Bronx, killing a 13-year-old boy and injuring five others.

• Gary Bowen, a high school principal in McCalla, Ala., said an investigation is underway after a 14-year-old girl was taken into custody by sheriff's deputies after being accused of stabbing a 14-year-old boy when the two got into an argument at school.

• Nicholas Franke, 58, a St. Louis County, Mo., attorney who pleaded guilty to tax evasion, admitting he failed to file three years of tax returns until he became the target of a criminal investigation, was sentenced to two years in prison, prosecutors said.

• Morten Messerschmidt, 40, a right-wing lawmaker with the anti-immigration Danish People's Party, was given a six-month suspended sentence after being convicted of misusing $15,667 in European Union funds and falsely claiming the money was used for a conference that was never held.

• Donald Meshey Jr., 32, of Lancaster, Pa., faces homicide and other charges after he showed police a frozen human head he kept in his freezer that he said was from a"cadaver doll" he found in his father's bedroom, investigators said.

• Rob Ruiz, an Altamonte Springs, Fla., police officer, said someone called 911 after hearing a noise and seeing a 21-year-old co-worker fall and not return to a Zoom conference call after she had been fatally shot in the head by a toddler who had found a loaded handgun.

• A police officer in Hamburg, Germany, who wasn't identified, saved a Chihuahua's life by cupping the tiny dog's nose to provide "mouth-to-snout" resuscitation after a distraught girl rushed into a police station saying her pet had stopped breathing when she accidentally dropped it.

• Juan Purkey, 29, who was standing beside a road holding paper and a binder when he was mistaken for a student and picked up by a substitute bus driver, was charged with trespassing after he walked into a high school in Rutledge, Tenn., with other students.