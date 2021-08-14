All in the public good

So far more than 600,000 Americans dead, and yet still about half the country just will not get vaccinated.

Look, people, we have speed limits because it's in the public good, we have hunting licenses so that we don't kill every animal, we slow down passing a stopped school bus because it's in the public good, we have to have a driving license to drive because it's in the public good. We do all these things and many more for the common good.

So you right-wingers just get vaccinated and tell Trump and his enablers to get lost. It's in the public good.

REG EDWARDS

Compton

Quit your freeloading

Many people have written letters to the editor on benefits of being covid-vaccinated, and I commend them all. A recent letter commented on parasitic freeloaders of our government. There is a new set of freeloaders here in our state, and I will give numbers to back my side.

The vaccine is essentially free, zero dollars. We know that vaccinated people are 99 percent assured of not being hospitalized. As of Aug. 2, 250 of our Arkansas ICU beds were covid patients on ventilators at a cost of $10,000-$15,000/day, averaged to $12,500, a daily cost of $3.1 million. Another 150 patients were in the ICU but not on a ventilator (cov+) at a cost of $4,000/day, a daily cost of $0.6 million. Another 800 cov+ fill our hospitals at a cost of $2,000/day, a daily cost of $1.6 million. Just adding those numbers we are spending $5.3 million/day on covid. Arkansas' population is 3 million and there are 365 days in a year, and if this trend continues, the cost to the average Arkansan is $645/year. I don't want my insurance to increase, but thanks to the anti-vaccine freeloaders there will be no other choice.

The only solution is to have them pay out-of-pocket for testing, higher insurance premiums if vaccine negative, segregated indoor events with proof of vaccine required (we did it for cigarettes), and all medical personnel should have vaccine and documentation worn on uniform or at least twice-weekly testing and be masked, and all other businesses should have their covid policy posted on the entry.

The vaccine is free; quit your freeloading and get vaccinated!

ANDY CONNAUGHTON

Vilonia

Give beer and a shot

As I've been watching the news about Mississippi, I'm just sitting here with tears flowing down my face in sympathy and anger as I hear about the children that are dying which you all know now could have been completely avoided.

This morning I had a thought. What if you got some of the top country western performers to donate their time for a concert at a large stadium, say 60,000 capacity? All they need to do is donate their time and care for their fans and even just perform a dozen songs and allow free entrance. Then the stadium concession plan will give each adult a coupon for a free beer. You could advertise it as "a beer and a shot" and only people who are unvaccinated can come in, but they have to get vaccinated upon entrance and they get their beer.

MARK DeMENNO

Harrison

Genius and stupidity

We have a Republican law allowing refusal of medical service. We have a bunch of troglodytes who refuse a vaccine that protects. How would they feel if a hospital's staff refused them care? They could have prevented it, but chose to kill or endanger others--not just themselves.

Mama said that genius will make itself known, and so will stupidity. Lots of the would-be autocrat's followers have demonstrated that fact, much to our state's derision.

There is information available giving the complete history of the covid vaccines. The process has been known for decades. It has been fully tested and works well. That information is readable at tinyurl.com/quickvax.

It was the concept of Dr. Barney Graham, working under Dr. Fauci at the National Institutes of Health. Contrary to Ms. Sanders' claim, it is not the vaccine of Trump. But he does deserve credit for the "Warp Speed" order that assured the vaccine companies that they'd not lose money if they'd cooperate in production and the required testing of the vaccines. It may not have been his idea, but only he could have given that order.

Every rooster considers himself king of his own manure pile. We have several of those that were unfortunately elected to our state and federal legislatures. We're seeing people die because of their stupidity.

KARL HANSEN

Hensley

Involve insurance

If people want to see covid vacation rates go up, then they should call on the insurance companies to stop covering unvaccinated patients who don't have a good reason why they are not vaccinated. This should take place three months after full approval of the vaccine. That would mean that if you catch covid you get to foot the bills on your own if you refuse to get vaccinated.

FREDERICK WEED

Jacksonville